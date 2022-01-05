Former President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that he has canceled his scheduled Jan. 6 press conference, the anniversary of the violent insurrection where a mob of his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to overturn the 2020 election.

In a statement released by his “Save America PAC,” Trump cited “total bias” from both the media and the bipartisan House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot and promised to deliver remarks at a Jan. 15 rally in Arizona.

The event at his Florida club would have been the former president's second press conference since leaving office last year.

"In light of the total bias and dishonesty of the January 6th Unselect Committee of Democrats, two failed Republicans, and the Fake News Media, I am canceling the January 6th Press Conference at Mar-a-Lago on Thursday, and instead will discuss many of those important topics at my rally on Saturday, January 15th, in Arizona," Trump wrote.

Trump also accused leadership of denying requests for the D.C. National Guard and military to be at the Capitol on January 6, 2021. As President of the United States, Trump was the Commander in Chief of the United States Military; the D.C. National Guard is also the only National Guard unit that reports only to the President.

The House Jan. 6 committee is investigating Trump’s connections and communications leading up to and on the day of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. His attorneys are seeking to block access to his records.

Rioters involved in the Jan. 6 attack sought to disrupt the certification of Biden's win in the 2020 presidential election. Five people were killed in the attack, including Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick. Trump spoke at a rally preceding the riot, offering debunked claims of election fraud and telling supporters to "fight like hell" for his presidency.

Trump continues to falsely claim that the 2020 election was “stolen” and that the “real” insurrection was on Nov. 3, 2020, the Biden won a 306-232 Electoral College victory.

There is no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election, a statement backed up by federal and state election officials, including Trump’s own attorney general William Barr. Courts nationwide also rejected claims of voter fraud brought by the former president and his allies.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.