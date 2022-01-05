Gov. Kathy Hochul in her State of the State address called for permanently legalizing the sale of alcohol to-go orders from New York bars and restaurants, a move that was put in place at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic by an executive order by former Gov. Andrew Cuomo when those businesses were shuttered.

Hochul said passing alcohol-to-go would help many small businesses across the state pay their rents or mortgages as they continue to recover from the financial impacts of the pandemic.

Cuomo's executive order expired in the spring. Despite efforts by many, and the support from the New York State Restaurant Association, the state Legislature did not pass legislation on its legalization before the end of the its 2021 session last June.