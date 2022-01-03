The Biden administration on Monday announced a series of initiatives aimed at making the U.S. meat-processing industry more competitive and resilient.

What You Need To Know The Biden administration on Monday announced a series of initiatives aimed at making the U.S. meat-processing industry more competitive and resilient



President Joe Biden is meeting virtually Monday with family and independent farmers and ranchers to discuss boosting competition and reducing prices for consumers



The White House says the meat- and poultry-processing sector is now dominated by a handful of large companies, resulting in higher prices and fewer options for families while also hurting small businesses and entrepreneurs



Monday’s announcement comes as rising inflation, largely related to global supply-chain issues, is overshadowing other economic gains during Biden’s first year in office

The announcement comes ahead of a virtual meeting Monday afternoon between President Joe Biden and family and independent farmers and ranchers to discuss boosting competition and reducing prices for consumers.

Among the steps being taken, the Biden administration is dedicating $1 billion in American Rescue Plan funds to expand independent processing capacity.

The White House says the meat- and poultry-processing sector is now dominated by a handful of large companies, resulting in higher prices and fewer options for families while also hurting small businesses and entrepreneurs.

According to a White House fact sheet, four large meatpacking companies control 85% of the beef market, the top four poultry-processing companies control 54% of that market, and the four biggest pork-processing firms control 70% of their market.

That leaves farmers with limited buyers for their products and little leverage when negotiating prices, the Biden administration said. For example, a half-century ago, ranchers received 60 cents of every dollar consumers spent on beef; today they earn 39 cents, according to the White House.

“When dominant middlemen control so much of the supply chain, they can increase their own profits at the expense of both farmers—who make less—and consumers—who pay more,” the White House statement said.

Reliance on a small number of processing companies also makes the supply chain more susceptible to shocks from disasters such as the COVID-19 pandemic, fires or cyberattacks, the Biden administration said.

Monday’s announcement comes as rising inflation, largely related to global supply-chain issues, is overshadowing other economic gains during Biden’s first year in office. In November, consumer prices were up 6.8% compared to a year earlier, the biggest increase in 39 years. Food prices had climbed 6.4%, and beef prices rose 21%.

Biden’s action plan builds on an executive order he signed in July aimed at promoting business competition while making the economy more resilient and dynamic. Based on input it received, the U.S. Department of Agriculture identified a number of areas in need of urgent attention, including expanding and diversifying meat and poultry capacity, providing producers an opportunity to have ownership in processing facilities, and providing consumers with more choices.

In addition to the $1 billion investment, the Biden administration plans to spend $100 million on developing a well-trained workforce, safe workplaces and good-paying jobs by working with labor unions and other organizations with expertise in employee development and worker health and safety.

The Justice Department and USDA are also launching a portal for reporting concerns about potentially unfair and anticompetitive practices in the agriculture sector.

And the USDA has begun a review of the current labeling rules for items to meet the “Product of USA” standard. Currently, meat can be labeled “Product of USA” if it is processed domestically but raised overseas, potentially confusing consumers.