The House is set to vote Tuesday on a bill that seeks to monitor and combat Islamophobia across the world.

The Combating International Islamophobia Act, sponsored by Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., would create an office within the U.S. State Department tasked with monitoring and reporting on violence, harassment and abuse against Muslim people, schools and religious centers.

“As a country that was founded on religious liberty, our leadership on international religious freedom depends on recognizing that Islamophobia is global in scope, and that we must lead the global effort to address it,” Omar said on the floor of the House during debate on the measure.

What You Need To Know The House of Representatives will vote Tuesday on a bill seeking to monitor and combat Islamophobia worldwide



Duties of the office would include reporting on labor, reeducation and concentration camps, such as those targeting Uyghur Muslims in China



The bill would also create reporting on hateful incitement and monitoring on violence, harassment and incitement against Muslim people and communities



Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn, the bill's sponsor, was recently the target of islamophobic remarks from one of her Republican colleagues

The office would also report on hateful incitement against Muslim people in state-sponsored and independent media, as well as the existence of Muslim-targeting labor, reeducation and concentration camps — explicitly naming the camps targeting Uyghurs in China’s Xinjiang region.

In March, the Department of the Treasury issued sanctions against the Chinese government in response to “serious human rights abuses” against Uyghur Muslims.

”Our country’s commitment to defending freedom of religion and belief goes back centuries, and the Administration strongly believes that people of all faiths and backgrounds should be treated with equal dignity and respect around the world,” a statement of support issued Tuesday by the White House read.

Earlier Tuesday, the bill was approved by the House Rules Committee, sending it to the House floor.

“It is more urgent than ever that the U.S. do all it can to combat anti-Muslim hate,” said Rep. Jan Schakowsky, D-Ill., who sponsored the bill alongside Omar. “We must also look inward as a nation and address this hatred at home, including in the halls of Congress.”

During floor arguments, Republican opponents to the bill argued against it based on a technical matter many felt created a larger problem: the text doesn’t define “Islamophobia” and thus would elevate Islam above criticism. Some, including Rep. Scott Perry, R-Penn., went further, alleging that the office created in the bill would “likely spew anti-semitic hatred’; remarks that Democrats asked to be struck by the House clerk.

The bill comes after Republicans in Congress have targeted the three Muslim members of Congress, including Omar, with bigoted language. Last week, Democrats urged House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Republican leadership to discipline Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., for islamophobic remarks last month comparing Omar to a terrorist, calling her a member of a “jihad squad.”

Videos of Boebert also included comments joking about Omar being a suicide bomber, saying that she and others in an elevator were safe — since Omar “doesn’t have a backpack, we should be fine.”

Boebert claimed she then told Omar, who is Muslim, ‘Oh, look, the jihad squad decided to show up for work today.’”

A spokesperson for Omar said at the time that the story was “a fabrication.” Omar said it was a false claim in a separate statement last month.

Boebert posted an apology to Twitter last month, writing: “I apologize to anyone in the Muslim community I offended with my comment about Rep. Omar. I have reached out to her office to speak with her directly. There are plenty of policy differences to focus on without this unnecessary distraction.”

But after Boebert's apology, an ill-fated phone call reignited tensions, with each lawmaker releasing dueling accounts of the conversation and slamming the other in the process.

“I graciously accepted a call from Rep. Lauren Boebert in the hope of receiving a direct apology for falsely claiming she met me in an elevator, suggesting I was a terrorist, and for a history of anti-Muslim hate,” Omar said in a press release on Monday.

“Instead of apologizing for her Islamophobic comments and fabricated lies, Rep. Boebert refused to publicly acknowledge her hurtful and dangerous comments,” she added. “She instead doubled down on her rhetoric and I decided to end the unproductive call.”

In a video posted to Instagram, Boebert said that “as a strong Christian woman who values faith deeply, I never want anything I say to offend someone’s religion,” but seemed to express frustration that Omar wanted a public apology, which the Colorado congresswoman refused to do.

“I told Ilhan Omar that she should make a public apology to the American people for her anti-American, antisemitic, anti-police rhetoric,” Boebert said. “She continued to press, and I continued to press back.”

Boebert went on to criticize Omar’s previous criticisms of Israel and police and appeared to use another Islamophobic trope against her.

"Make no mistake, I will continue to fearlessly put America first, never sympathizing with terrorists,” Boebert said. “Unfortunately, Ilhan can’t say the same thing. And our country is worse off for it.”

The conflict drew lawmakers of both party into the fray.

On Tuesday, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., called the bill “Ilhan Omar’s latest effort to force the entire world to submit to Islam,” and said that “it’s not irrational to fear Islamic terrorism or a religion that states it’s (sic) goal is world domination and the death of infidels.”

Earlier this month at a press conference, Omar played a threatening voicemail she received, calling her both a jihadist and a traitor, and promising that she “will not live much longer.”

In November, a Florida man was convicted in a separate incident, for sending threatening messages to three members of Congress, including Omar.

