MADISON, Wis. — First Lady Jill Biden and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff hope to bring some comfort to a grieving community when they visit Waukesha on Wednesday.

However, for the First Lady, the trip also picks up where her last one to Wisconsin left off.

The first stop will be at Children's Wisconsin in Milwaukee where they will meet with frontline health care workers, victims of the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy and kids who have just received their COVID-19 vaccine



Afterwards, the group will visit with families of the victims and first responders from the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy



The First Lady last visited Wisconsin in September to promote the safe return to in-person learning during a stop at a Milwaukee elementary school

The latest visit to the Badger State will primarily focus on two things: COVID-19 and kids.

In a library filled with teachers, school leaders, parents and reporters, Biden promised she and the president would do everything to keep schools safe and open.

As such, the First Lady is scheduled to make a stop at Children's Wisconsin in Milwaukee to talk with frontline health care workers, victims of the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy, as well as kids who just received their COVID-19 vaccine.

Democratic Party of Wisconsin Chair Ben Wikler said bringing in national leaders could help push more people to get vaccinated.

“There are some people that are, you know, hesitant but are persuadable who can see the value in it,” Wikler said. “Maybe they just haven't gotten around to it, and every time we have leaders like First Lady Biden speaking to the power of vaccination and Gov. Evers, that helps move some of those fence-sitters into a clinic or a drug store to get their vaccine shot.”

Earlier this week, the governor took to Twitter to make his own push and urge Wisconsinites to get vaccinated to stop the spread as hospital beds start to fill up again.

After the hospital visit, the First Lady will travel to Waukesha City Hall to meet with the families of victims from the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy, along with first responders who assisted.

“Having national leaders like Jill Biden and Doug Emhoff come to Waukesha and speak to people, they, from their own life experiences, know what it takes to heal from really painful circumstances, and having them there to speak and provide that kind of consolation is important,” Wikler said. “It really does mean the world.”

Wikler said the trip shows how the leaders have tuned into the needs of communities during times of grief and healing, which he feels speaks to the character of the administration.