Vice President Kamala Harris joined French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris on Thursday to commemorate Armistice Day. Hours later at the Paris Peace Forum, she made an appeal for world leaders to address inequality.

Upon Harris’ arrival, Macron embraced the vice president, and they chatted briefly. Harris did not have a speaking role at the ceremony, where Macron addressed the audience.

After his speech, Harris could be heard telling Macron, “What a beautiful ceremony.” The vice president and French president also met Wednesday night at Elysée Palace to discuss a range of issues.

Harris paid her respects earlier Wednesday to Americans who died in the two world wars and are buried at the Suresnes American Cemetery in Paris.

World War I pitted the armies of France, the British empire, Russia and the U.S. against a German-led coalition that included the Austro-Hungarian and Ottoman empires. Almost 10 million soldiers died, sometimes tens of thousands on a single day.

In a speech to world leaders later Thursday at the Paris Peace Forum, Harris said inequality has always existed in the world, at times the gap narrowing and other times widening. Recently, in part due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the divide has grown larger in terms of wealth, gender equality and education, she said.

“As the leaders of today, we are being confronted with this challenge, which is immense in both size and scale,” Harris said during the third day of her four-day visit to Paris. “At times like this, there are some who see what is happening and accept it. They accept it as something that has always existed and always will. But there are others who see what is happening and ask, why?

“As we recover from this pandemic, from this crisis, we must challenge the status quo and build something better. As leaders of our world, we must rise to meet this moment to get at the root of this challenge.”

Harris said the U.S. is working to do its part. She said the bipartisan infrastructure legislation passed last week by Congress and Biden’s spending plan — aimed at expanding social services such as health and child care and addressing the climate crisis — “are designed to lift people out of poverty, to put people to work in good jobs and help bridge the gaps that persist in our nation.”

Harris also said the U.S. is doubling its climate funding to help poorer nations, distributing vaccines globally and sending development assistance to countries.

“We know there is more we can do and more we must do,” the vice president said. “But the fact remains, no single nation can take on inequality alone.”

The bilateral came as the U.S. tries to smooth over relations with its oldest ally after Washington reached a deal to sell nuclear-powered submarines to Australia, forcing the Aussies to back out of a $66 billion contract they had with France. President Joe Biden told Macron last month that the U.S. was “clumsy” in how it handled the issue.

Harris said her meeting with Macron lasted 90 minutes, longer than anticipated. Both sides were so engaged that Macron’s staff entered the room three times to try to wrap it up, a Harris aide told Bloomberg.

“Last night is evidence of history and also our current relationship and our commitment to a new era of partnerships to address the challenges that we face,” Harris told reporters Thursday.

Harris said Macron expressed his intention to join the Artemis Accords, an American-led international pact aimed at ensuring space exploration is conducted responsibly and sustainably.

“As the head of the (U.S.) Space Council, I can tell you we're very excited about the prospect of that and the work that we can do together,” Harris told reporters.

Countries who enter into the agreement make a number of commitments, including sharing information about their space programs, promoting interoperability of space systems to maximize collaboration, minimizing space debris generation and providing emergency assistance.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.