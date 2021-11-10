Vice President Kamala Harris honored America's wartime alliances with France and met with President Emmanuel Macron as she tries to smooth French feathers ruffled after a diplomatic drama.

A key part of Harris’ four-day trip to Paris was Wednesday evening’s meeting with Macron, part of a weekslong effort by Washington to mend relations with France, America’s oldest ally.

The U.S.-France relationship hit a historic low this year after a U.S.-British submarine deal with Australia scuttled a French contract to sell subs to the Australian navy. France was especially angry at being kept in the dark about the deal, calling it a “stab in the back” from a U.S. government that had painted itself as more respectful of allies than under Donald Trump's presidency.

Late last month, President Joe Biden told Macron the U.S. had been “clumsy” in handling the issue.

Harris and Macron were expected to discuss how to better coordinate their efforts in the Indo-Pacific, as well as global health, climate change, space and other issues.

At the start of their meeting, Macron told Harris the “French people are extremely proud to have you here” and noted that he had a “very fruitful meeting” with Biden in Rome on the sidelines of the G20 in Rome last month.

"We do share the view that we are at the beginning of a new era and our cooperation is absolutely critical for this one," Macron said.

Harris said, “France and the United States do share not only a history, but a perspective on where we are currently and where we can go in terms of the work that we will do and continue to do together as partners.

Harris agreed that the two countries are entering a “new era” in their alliance.

Neither Harris nor Macron explicitly mentioned the submarine dispute. Symone Sanders, the vice president’s chief spokeswoman, told reporters Tuesday that the Biden administration is “focused on looking forward, not looking backward.”

Earlier Wednesday, Harris paid her respects to Americans who died in the two world wars and are buried in a cemetery overlooking the Paris skyline. To the notes of “Taps,” Harris laid a wreath in their honor and met with U.S. military service members at the Suresnes American Cemetery and Memorial.

More than 1,500 Americans who died during World War I are buried at Suresnes American Cemetery. They were laid to rest here in France, but their spirit lives on in the United States. We honor their sacrifice—and the sacrifice of all of those who have served and continue to serve. pic.twitter.com/RRIjXPdutm — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) November 10, 2021

Among the more than 1,500 graves was that of Inez Crittenden, a World War I switchboard operator from Harris' hometown of Oakland. Noting that was “one of the few jobs women could have” at the time, Harris said, “We're very proud of her memory and her service.”

Crittenden died on Armistice Day — Nov. 11, 1918 — from pneumonia, likely caused by the flu pandemic of the era. Harris will attend Armistice Day commemorations in France on Thursday.