This Election Day doesn’t have the oomph of a presidential or even midterm congressional year, but there are still a number of races that will have major impacts on people’s lives and, in some cases, be viewed as a barometer of what to expect nationally in 2022 and 2024.

Democrat Terry McAuliffe is aiming to become Virginia’s governor again but is facing a tough challenger in Republican Glenn Youngkin, a former finance executive



In New Jersey, incumbent Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy is trying to tie his Republican opponent, former Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli, to Trump, while Ciattarelli has attacked Murphy over high taxes and the governor’s COVID-19 policies



In Minneapolis, voters will decide whether to replace its Police Department with a new Department of Public Safety, which would take “a comprehensive public health approach to the delivery of functions” that would be determined by the mayor and City Council

Here are some of the more intriguing or important elections to watch Tuesday.

Virginia governor

Democrat Terry McAuliffe is aiming to become Virginia’s governor again but is facing a tough challenger in Republican Glenn Youngkin, a former finance executive.

On paper, it would appear McAuliffe should win. He left office in 2018 with a 55% approval rating, and the state, which has a one-consecutive-term limit for governors, has only become bluer in recent years. But McAuliffe is facing an opponent who stands apart from far-right candidates of years past, one who has managed to walk the line of receiving former President Donald Trump’s endorsement while also keeping him at arm’s length.

That hasn’t stopped McAuliffe from trying to brand Youngkin as a “Trump wannabe.” Youngkin, meanwhile, has focused on education, including the teaching of racism in schools and parents’ input into curriculums.

In recent decades, the party that has won the presidential election has almost always lost Virginia’s gubernatorial race the following year, with McAuliffe’s 2013 victory being the only exception. While he’s hoping to repeat history, Republicans believe a Youngkin victory could be a sign that the party is winning back over moderate conservative voters, which could be an encouraging sign for the GOP when looking toward next year’s congressional midterms.

A Washington Post-Schar School poll Friday had McAuliffe up by a point, while a Fox News poll a day earlier had Youngkin leading by eight points.

New Jersey governor

In New Jersey, incumbent Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy is also trying to tie his Republican opponent, former Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli, to Trump.

Ciattarelli is a moderate Republican who has distanced himself from Trump during the race, but Murphy has gone after him for attending a “Stop the Steal” rally last year.

The GOP candidate, meanwhile, has attacked Murphy, a progressive, over high taxes and the governor’s COVID-19 policies, which Ciattarelli argues led to small businesses closing and more than 8,000 people dying in nursing homes.

A Republican gubernatorial win in New Jersey would be more of a shocker than in Virginia, but the race in the Garden State has tightened some in recent days, polls show.

Boston mayor

History is guaranteed in the Boston mayoral race.

Progressive City Councilor Michelle Wu is expected to coast to victory over fellow Democratic City Councilor Annissa Essaibi George. An Emerson College poll last week had Wu, a protégée of U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s, leading Essaibi George by 30 points.

Whoever wins will be the first woman and the first person of color to be elected Boston’s mayor. Wu is the daughter of Taiwanese immigrants, and Essaibi George is Arab American.

Buffalo mayor

India Walton could become the first socialist mayor of a major U.S. city since 1960 if she defeats four-term incumbent Byron Brown. Again.

Walton, an activist who has never served in public office, scored a stunning upset over Brown in the Democratic primary in June. But instead of conceding, Brown waged a write-in campaign.

Walton has the endorsements of progressive heavyweights Sen. Bernie Sanders, D-Vt., and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., as well as Sens. Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, also of New York. With no other candidate on the ballot, Republicans, who call Walton a radical, have been running attack ads against her and donating money to Brown’s campaign.

House special elections

There are three congressional special elections Tuesday — two generals and one primary. All three House races, however, are in districts in deep blue or red districts, meaning they’re not expected to change the chamber’s makeup.

In Ohio’s solidly Democrat 11th District, Cuyahoga County Councilwoman Shontel Brown is widely expected to beat Republican activist and radio host Laverne Gore. The district encompasses Cleveland, and the seat has been open since Rep. Marcia Fudge resigned in March to become secretary of housing and urban development in the Biden administration.

In Ohio’s 15th District, Republican Mike Carey, a Trump-backed coal lobbyist, and Democratic state Rep. Allison Russo are vying to fill the seat left vacant since Rep. Steve Stivers stepped down in May to head the Ohio Chamber of Commerce. Republicans have won the district in 27 of the last 28 races, making Carey the clear favorite.

Meanwhile in Florida’s reliably blue 20th District, 11 candidates are running for the Democratic nomination to replace Rep. Alcee Hastings, who died of cancer in April. The race has no clear frontrunner. The field includes Sen. Perry Thurston, state Reps. Bobby DuBose and Omari Hardy, and former Broward County mayors Dale Holness and Barbara Sharief. The general election is slated for Jan. 11.

Minneapolis police reform

In Minneapolis, voters will decide whether to replace its Police Department with a new Department of Public Safety, which would, according to the ballot question, take “a comprehensive public health approach to the delivery of functions” that would be determined by the mayor and City Council.

The proposal follows a pledge by city councilors to dismantle the Police Department in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd.

Proponents say the amendment to the city charter is a chance to reimagine policing in Minneapolis. The proposal would allow mental health and other counselors to respond to some emergency calls. It would not eliminate traditional police officers, who would be organized under the new department. It, however, would remove a requirement to employment a minimum number of officers based on population.

Beyond that, critics charge the proposal is too vague and could compromise safety at a time when violent crime in the city is spiking.

New York election laws

While many red states are focused on election laws that critics argue make it more difficult to vote, New York voters will consider a number of proposals that aim to grant easier access to ballots.

One measure would allow the state Legislature to pass a statute for same-day voter registration. Another would allow lawmakers to approve no-excuse absentee voting.

Another ballot initiative would address how the state’s congressional and state legislative redistricting is approved. If both houses of the state Legislature are controlled by the same party, the Legislature could approve redistricting recommendations made by a bipartisan commission with a simple majority, or one of lawmakers’ own proposals with 60% approval. Currently, redistricting needs a two-thirds majority to pass.

Texas proposals in response to pandemic restrictions

Among the ballot measures Texans will decide are two that are direct responses to COVID-19 restrictions last year.

Proposition 3 would ban the state or any political subdivision from prohibiting or limiting religious services. Some states last year barred churches and places of worship from holding services to prevent crowding that might have led to more coronavirus outbreaks, although Gov. Greg Abbott granted religious services an exemption from his stay-at-home-order.

Proposition 6 would allow residents of nursing homes and assisted-living facilities to declare one essential caregiver who cannot be denied in-person visitation. During the early months of the pandemic, visitors were not allowed inside many homes for months as officials sought to prevent infected people from introducing the coronavirus in facilities with vulnerable populations.

New Jersey college sports betting

New Jersey voters will decide whether to expand which sporting events people can wager on. Currently, sports betting is legal in the Garden State except for games involving New Jersey-based college teams or college events being played in the state not involving New Jersey teams, such as championship tournaments. If voters approve the ballot measure, those restrictions would be lifted.

Former MLB manager running for hometown mayor

If you're a baseball fan voting in Stamford, Connecticut, today, you may see a familiar name on the ballot: Former New York Mets manager Bobby Valentine.

Valentine is running for mayor of his hometown – the state's second-largest and fastest-growing city – as an independent, unaffiliated candidate.

The greatest commodity I have is my time and I want to give my time and my energy and my wherewithal back to the city that has given me so much over my lifetime,” Valentine, 71, who is is currently the athletic director at Sacred Heart University in nearby Fairfield.

Valentine is running against Caroline Simmons, a Democratic State Representative who upset the city's current mayor, David Martin, in the party primary over the summer. Simmons previously worked on former President Barack Obama's transition team and worked at the Department of Homeland Security.

This isn't Valentine's first foray into Stamford politics: He served as the city's Director of Public Safety in 2011, and pledged to donate his token $10,000 salary to the community. He left the position less than a year later to manage the Boston Red Sox.

During a recent debate, Simmons accused Valentine of having "abandoned the people of Stamford" during Hurricane Ida in 2011, when he left the city to broadcast a baseball game in Arlington, Texas. Valentine said that the city was prepared for the storm and was "remotely connected" to city officials while in Texas. He fired back that Simmons would have known that it "one of the most safe situations that ever occurred" if she had been in the city at the time, seemingly a dig at her for having moved to Stamford years after the storm.

Valentine, in an interview with The Associated Press, said that "there's no chance of a 35-year-old girl who grew up in a private setting, going to a private school in Greenwich, Connecticut, could possibly relate to the diverse culture of Stamford, Connecticut, better than I do," comments that Simmons called "misogynistic."

According to the Stamford Advocate, Valentine has received a number of high-profile donations, including one from his old boss, former President George W. Bush, who was managing partner of the Texas Rangers when the team fired Valentine as its skipper in 1992. Valentine also received donations from two former Trump officials: Anthony Scaramucci, who was briefly White House communications director, and Linda McMahon, former Administrator of the Small Business Administration who previously ran for U.S. Senate in Connecticut.

Simmons, on the other hand, has received the endorsement of former President Obama.

As manager of the Mets, Valentine coached the team to the National League Championship Series in 1999 and the World Series in 2000.

In one memorable game as skipper of the Mets, Valentine was ejected for arguing a call with an umpire in the 12th inning of a game against the Toronto Blue Jays. He ended up returning to the dugout in a disguise — sunglasses and a fake mustache — for which he was ultimately fined and suspended two games by the league. The Mets went on to win that game in the 14th inning.

Valentine owns Bobby V’s Restaurant & Sports Bar, which is located in Stamford. He is also credited with creating the wrap sandwich.