After weeks and weeks of negotiations, The White House has released a framework for President Biden's long-awaited social spending and climate change package.

The president headed to Capitol Hill early Thursday to make the case to House Democrats for a dramatically scaled-back domestic policy package, $1.75 trillion of social services and climate change programs the White House believes can pass the 50-50 Senate.

Biden is eager to have a deal in hand before he departs later in the day for global summits, but the revised new package is losing some of Democrats' top priorities as the president's campaign ambitions make way for the political realities of the narrowly divided Congress.

After months of tough and thoughtful negotiations, we have a framework that I believe can pass.



A paid family leave and efforts to lower prescription drug pricing are now gone entirely from the package, according to administration officials.

Still in the mix: Free pre-Kindergarten for all youngsters, expanded health care programs — including the launch of a $35 billion new hearing aid benefit for seniors on Medicare, closing the Medicaid gap to allow millions of uninsured Americans to get coverage and an expansion of the Affordable Care Act — and roughly $550 billion to tackle climate change.

Taking shape after months of prolonged negotiations, the White House cast the overall package as the largest-ever investment in climate change and the biggest improvement to the nation’s healthcare system in more than a decade.

One point of emphasis added by the White House: The proposal would be fully paid for, thanks to a number of provisions, including =a new 5% surtax on income over $10 million a year, instituting a new 15% corporate minimum tax, and rolling back some of the Trump administration’s 2017 tax cuts, along with stepped-up enforcement of tax-dodgers by the IRS.

"Combined with savings from repealing the Trump Administration’s rebate rule, the plan is fully paid for by asking more from the very largest corporations and the wealthiest Americans," the White House wrote in a statement. "The 2017 tax cut delivered a windfall to them, and this would help reverse that—and invest in the country’s future. No one making under $400,000 will pay a penny more in taxes."

The measure honors President Biden's campaign promise of no new taxes for those making less than $400,000.

Biden will make remarks from the White House about the package, and a related $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure plan, before departing later Thursday on global summits.

Democrats' disputes over the big domestic policy bill has held up passage of a separate $1 trillion package of road, broadband and other infrastructure projects. But Biden will make the push to send both over the “finish line.”

In the evenly divided Senate, Biden needs all Democrats’ support with no votes to spare.

Despite a series of deadlines, Democrats have been unable to close the deal among themselves, and Republicans overwhelmingly oppose the package. At best, Democrats could potentially reach a framework that could send Biden overseas with a deal in hand and unlock the process while the final details were sewn up.

Applying pressure, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced a Thursday committee hearing to spur the Biden package along toward a full House vote, though timing remained uncertain.

White House officials met at the Capitol with Manchin and Sinema, two senators who now hold enormous power, essentially deciding whether or not Biden will be able to deliver on the Democrats’ major campaign promises.

A Sunday deadline loomed for approving a smaller, bipartisan roads-and-bridges infrastructure bill or risk allowing funds for routine transportation programs to expire.