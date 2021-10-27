President Joe Biden’s travel plans are adding to the urgency for Congress to reach a deal on his domestic agenda.

What You Need To Know President Joe Biden’s travel plans are adding to the urgency for Congress to reach a deal on his domestic agenda



Biden will fly to Rome on Thursday, and he’s scheduled to meet with the pope in Vatican City on Friday and attend the G20 Leaders’ Summit in Rome over the weekend before heading to Glasgow, Scotland, to attend a climate summit with world leaders





Biden and Democrats on Capitol Hill have for weeks been negotiating his spending plan that aims to expand social services such as health and child care while addressing the climate crisis



When asked Wednesday if reaching an agreement before Biden leaves on his trip is realistic, White House press secretary Jen Psaki gave mixed signals, saying, "Yes," before following with, “We’ll see.”

Biden will fly to Rome on Thursday. He’s scheduled to meet with the pope in Vatican City on Friday and attend the G20 Leaders’ Summit in Rome over the weekend before heading to Glasgow, Scotland, to attend a climate summit with world leaders.

Biden and Democrats on Capitol Hill have spent weeks negotiating his spending plan, which aims to expand social services such as health and child care while addressing the climate crisis. What once was a $3.5 trillion package is expected to be slashed to about half that after moderate Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona balked at the original price tag.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Wednesday that Democrats are "close to agreement on the priorities and the topline." House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., agreed.

But sticking points remain, the latest being Manchin’s resistance to a billionaires’ tax proposed Wednesday by members of his party.

When asked Wednesday if reaching an agreement before Biden leaves on his trip is realistic, White House press secretary Jen Psaki gave mixed signals.

“Yes,” she said before following with, “We’ll see.”

Psaki said senior White House officials were on Capitol Hill on Thursday trying to strike a deal. Among them were Director of the National Economic Council Brian Deese, Counselor to the President Steve Richchetti and Director of the Office of Legislative Affairs Louisa Terrell. The officials specifically met with Manchin and Sinema, who both touted progress made following the meeting.

Psaki said Biden is “open” to visiting the Hill himself, too, but no plans have been made.

The press secretary said there is “broad agreement” among Democrats on the package’s contents — such as lowering the cost of child and elder care, offering free universal preschool, making health care more affordable and accessible, and addressing climate change.

“What we're talking about here is the nitty gritty details,” Psaki said.

“When it gets to the final stages of it, there is a discussion about how you can achieve the goals you all share … . That is what we're doing now,” Psaki said, adding that more progress had been made in the previous 24 hours.

Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., told Fox News on Sunday that Biden told a group of lawmakers he met with that it was critical that a deal be reached before the president meets with other world leaders in the coming days.

"The president looked us in the eye and said, ‘I need this before I go represent the United States in Glasgow,'" Khanna said. "American prestige is on the line.”

Psaki said Biden “would love to head on his trip with a deal,” but suggested global leaders won’t be overly concerned if talks are ongoing.

“They're seeing we're making progress,” she said. “They're sophisticated. They're seeing we're on the verge of getting to a deal.”

When asked if Biden might postpone his trip any to finalize an agreement, Psaki said he has some flexibility in his morning schedule but “doesn’t have the space to delay it much.”

Another firmer deadline Democrats are up against is Sunday’s expiration of funding for federal surface transportation workers. Progressive Democrats have insisted Biden’s $1 trillion infrastructure bill — which extends funding for the workers — is voted on along with the larger social spending bill. Transportation workers face being furloughed if the funding lapses.

Psaki said the White House has been in touch with Pelosi about the surface transportation workers.

“That is in our minds as well,” the press secretary said.