BUFFALO, N.Y. -- This week, Spectrum News 1 learned New York state is in the process of getting rid of more than $200 million in manufacturing tools and equipment it purchased for the Buffalo RiverBend facility, primarily in 2015 and early 2016, as part of the Buffalo Billion investment.

On Wednesday, while in Western New York, Gov. Kathy Hochul commented on the development.

"What you're talking about is disturbing and it's not acceptable to know that this equipment was languishing for many, many years," Hochul said.

While roughly $22 million worth of equipment has already been scrapped and the state is not expected to return anywhere close to the original value on the rest, it also has not said what will be recouped. Hochul said some items will be sold and others leased as the state continues to negotiate the best price it can.

"I have no dollar amount because we don't know what's going to happen after the sale," she said. "You'll know when I know."

The governor said the public should be encouraged by the jobs tenant Tesla has already generated. Benchmark deadlines have been postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic but Hochul said the company currently employs more than 1,000 people, must exceed 1,400 by year's end and is projecting 5,000 jobs.

"The main takeaway is our transparency," she said. "I want the public to know how we're handling this, but going forward, we're going to continue to make the smartest investments we can, but I am very excited about the jobs that are being created by Tesla."

In other news, the Buffalo Common Council this week passed a resolution asking the state and Erie County to seriously consider and review the possibility of building a new Bills stadium in downtown Buffalo. Mayor Byron Brown said he would love to see it but understands cost is a consideration.

The expected price tag for the site the Bills have proposed across the street from the current stadium in Orchard Park is $1.4 billion.

"Based on the infrastructure connections and property acquisition that would be required for a downtown stadium, that could increase the price tag by an additional billion dollars bringing the cost of building a new stadium in downtown Buffalo to $2.4 billion," Brown said.

Hochul said both options remain on the table but she is waiting on the results of a report commissioned by the state to analyze costs and other factors.

"I would not be doing my job as a fact-finder in this if I prejudged a location before the anticipated report comes out," she said.

The administration previously said it expects to release the report to the public when it's complete, likely in November.