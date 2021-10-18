Former Secretary of State Colin Powell died Monday morning from complications related to COVID-19, his family said in a Facebook post. He was 84.

“We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father, grandfather and a great American,” his family wrote.

The statement said Powell was treated at Walter Reed National Medical Center and that he was fully vaccinated.

Powell was an Army veteran who rose to the rank of general and later served as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. He was also national security adviser under President Ronald Reagan from 1987-89. Powell served as secretary of state under President George W. Bush from 2001-05.

