Vice President Kamala Harris said Tuesday that the Europeans who colonized the United States “ushered in a wave of devastation for tribal nations, perpetrating violence, stealing land and spreading disease.”

Speaking virtually at the 78th annual National Congress of American Indians, Harris said the U.S. “must not shy away from this shameful past, and we must shed light on it and do everything we can to address the impact of the past" on Native Americans today.

Among the ways the Biden administration is seeking to make amends is by revisiting a Trump-era action as it attempts to give Native American tribes a bigger voice in federally funded employment and job-training initiatives.

Harris announced that the administration is reopening a 2017 memorandum of agreement for the 477 program. The program aims to allow federally recognized tribes and Alaska native entities to fold federal job and training grants into a single plan, budget and reporting system.

The law was amended in 2017, but tribes were not consulted and only learned about the memorandum after 12 federal agencies already had signed it, seemingly violating a 2000 executive order signed by then-President Bill Clinton.

The Biden administration now says it will reopen the memorandum and seek input from tribal leaders.

“I know that this is an action that many of you have asked for, and I am optimistic that, together, we will be able to renegotiate this agreement to support tribal sovereignty,” Harris said, speaking the day after Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

The 477 program, for example, has allowed the Citizen Potawatomi Nation to create a loan pool to set up small businesses that employ tribal members. And the Bristol Bay Native Association used their 477 plan to help a tribal member who was on welfare become a self-employed child care provider by offering child care and business management training.

“This program gives tribes the power to make decisions about how best to integrate and deliver federal services within your nations,” Harris said, delivering her remarks from the South Court on the White House complex.

Harris said too many Native Americans are poor, unemployed and unable to find quality health care and affordable housing. She said Biden’s agenda seeks to make investments in Native Americans.

“This persistent inequity, this persistent injustice is not right,” the vice president said. “And the pandemic has only made it worse. I believe strongly that we right now have a chance to change things, to improve things.”

Harris said Biden’s infrastructure plan would set aside funding for tribal bridge projects and transportation programs, and bring high-speed internet to in-need communities. She also said the bill would create millions of “good union jobs.”

The president’s Build Back Better plan would help Native American families by lowering the cost of child and elder care, as well as health care and housing costs, Harris said. It also would extend expanded child tax credits, she added.

“Our infrastructure and jobs act and our Build Back Better agenda represent the largest investment in Indian Country in our history,” the vice president said. “More than a point of pride, this is a sign of our administration's respect for our nation-to-nation relationship.”

Both bills are currently still making their way through Congress, with the Build Back Better legislation the subject of Democratic infighting over its scope and price tag. The infrastructure legislation has cleared the Senate and is awaiting a vote in the House.