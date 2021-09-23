The U.S. special envoy to Haiti resigned Wednesday, saying he refused to be associated with the “inhumane, counterproductive decision” to expel thousands of Haitian refugees back to the island nation.

In a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Daniel Foote, who was only on the job for two months, wrote that, “Our policy approach to Haiti remains deeply flawed, and my recommendations have been ignored and dismissed, when not edited to project a narrative different from my own.”

Foote added that conditions in Haiti are so dangerous that “American officials are confined to secure compounds because of the danger posed by armed gangs in control of daily life.”

The Biden administration has come under fire from both parties over its response to a surge of migrants around a bridge in Del Rio, Texas, along the Mexican border. The camp had grown to more than 14,000 people, mostly Haitians who had been living in Brazil, Chile and other countries in South and Central America after a massive earthquake devastated Haiti in 2010.

The U.S. is returning thousands of the migrants to Haiti on flights, although, according to one U.S. official, thousands more have been released into the U.S. with notices to appear at an immigration office within 60 days, undercutting the Biden administration’s public statements that refugees faced immediate expulsion.

Adding to the criticism were images that went viral this week of Border Patrol agents on horseback aggressively pursuing migrants. The White House called the actions “horrific,” and the Department of Homeland Security has opened an investigation.

Meanwhile, conditions in Haiti are especially unstable following the July assassination of President Jovenel Moïse and another major earthquake that killed more than 2,200 people.

“The people of Haiti, mired in poverty, hostage to the terror, kidnapping, robberies and massacres of armed gangs and suffering under a corrupt government with gang alliances, simply cannot support the forced infusion of thousands of returned migrants lacking food, shelter, and money without additional, avoidable human tragedy,” Foote wrote in his resignation letter. “The collapsed state is unable to provide security or basic services, and more refugees will fuel further desperation and crime. Surging migration to our borders will only grow as we add to Haiti’s unacceptable misery.”

Foote wrote that Haiti needs immediate assistance to help its government neutralize gangs and restore order through the national police. He also called for international support so that Haitians can “chart a timely path to the democratic selection of their next president and parliament,” but he warned against foreign countries interfering in favor of preferred candidates.

“This cycle of international political intervention in Haiti has consistently produced catastrophic results,” Foote wrote. “More negative impacts in Haiti will have calamitous consequences not only in Haiti, but in the U.S. and our neighbors in the hemisphere.”

Foote’s letter was first reported on by PBS News Hour and Le Nouvelliste, a Haitian newspaper.

A State Department spokesperson confirmed to Spectrum News on Thursday that Foote submitted his resignation.

“We thank Ambassador Foote for his service in this role,” the spokesperson said in an email.

The State Department said that the U.S. “remains committed to supporting safe, orderly, and humane migration throughout our region.” The spokesperson added that the U.S. is working with the International Organization on Migration to ensure that Haitian migrants are met at the airport and provided with immediate assistance in dealing with the challenges they will face.

“Over the long-term, the U.S. government is committed to working with the Haitian government and stakeholders across Haiti to strengthen democratic governance and the rule of law, increase inclusive economic growth, and improve security and the protection of human rights in Haiti,” the spokesperson added.

Foote, a career member of the Senior Foreign Service, was appointed special envoy in late July. He had previously served as deputy chief of mission in Haiti and U.S. ambassador to Zambia.

According to the State Department’s announcement of his appointment, Foote was tasked with engaging with Haitian and international partners to promote long-term peace and stability and support efforts to hold free and fair elections. He also was responsible for coordinating humanitarian, security and investigative assistance.