The U.S. and European Union announced Saturday a pledge to cut methane emissions in a bid to reduce global warming.

The pact includes seven other countries as well and will be formally launched at the U.N. Climate Change Conference in November in Glasgow, Scotland, the White House said.

The initiative aims to lower methane emissions at least 30% worldwide from 2020 levels by 2030. Officials estimate that achieving the goal could reduce warming by at least 0.2 degrees Celsius by 2050.

And, according to the Climate and Clean Air Coalition and the United Nations Environment Programme, it could also prevent more than 200,000 premature deaths, hundreds of thousands of asthma-related emergency room visits and over 20 million tons of crop losses a year by 2030 by reducing ground-level ozone pollution.

Methane is a greenhouse gas that has accounted for about half of the 1-degree Celsius net rise in global average temperature since the preindustrial era, according to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. Oil and gas, coal, agriculture and landfills are major producers of methane emissions.

The countries that have joined the pact view reducing methane emissions as complementary to action on carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases in the fight against global warming.

The other nations that have signed on to the agreement are Argentina, Ghana, Indonesia, Iraq, Italy, Mexico and the United Kingdom. Those countries include six of the top 15 methane emitters in the world, and together they account for about 20% of global emissions.

There will be attempts to recruit more countries into the pact.

In a virtual meeting Friday for the Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate, Biden told world leaders that “the time to act” on climate change “is really narrowing.”

He noted that he’s traveled recently to see the destruction caused in the U.S. by wildfires and record hurricanes and floods. He also pointed to devastating fires and flooding in recent months in Europe, Africa, Latin America and Australia, as well as Siberia reaching 118 degrees this summer.

Since Biden took office in January, he signed an executive order setting new regulations on methane emissions for the oil and gas industry, the Environmental Protection Agency set stricter pollution standards for landfills, and the Department of Transportation is taking steps to reduce methane leakage from pipelines and related facilities.

The Biden administration is also encouraging farmers and ranchers to adopt climate-smart agriculture practices by incentivizing the use of improved manure management systems, anaerobic digesters, new livestock feeds, composting and other practices.