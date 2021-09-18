Fears that a rally near the U.S. Capitol on Saturday could erupt into a repeat of the Jan. 6 riot do not appear to be materializing, as a sparse crowd of protesters is voicing support for many of those charged in the insurrection.

The event, called “Justice for J6,” is being held at Union Square, at the foot of Capitol Hill. The goal of the demonstration is to shine a light on the many Jan. 6 protesters being, according to the organizers, treated unfairly harsh because of their political views.

But when the demonstration started, media members and police outnumbered the protesters. The Associated Press estimated there were a few hundred protesters in attendance — less than the 700 that had been predicted and a far cry from the thousands who were attended the Jan. 6 rally just before a mob of Donald Trump supporters stormed the Capitol, disrupting Congress as it met to certify Joe Biden’s win in the presidential election.

Determined to avoid a repeat of Jan. 6, law enforcement officers are on high alert. U.S. Capitol Police and the Department of Homeland Security each issued warnings this week about online threats of violence, and the Defense Department approved a request to have about 100 members of the D.C. National Guard at the ready.

The same security fencing and barriers that protected the Capitol in the weeks after the riot were reinstalled. Members of Congress were urged to stay away from the Capitol on Saturday, and multiple congressional offices were closed.

There were a few scuffles as the rally started and one person was arrested for carrying a knife, police said, but no major incidents were reported early on.

During the rally, organizers blamed some lawmakers and the media, who reported on law enforcement’s concerns about potential violence and its preparations, for keeping protesters away.

“Shame on the people in the system that put fear in the hearts of American citizens to stay home and to not come out,” said Cara Castronuova, founder of the group Citizens Against Political Persecution and the rally’s co-host.

Those speaking at the rally said they condemned the violence committed on Jan. 6 and were only speaking out for the people charged — including those still jailed — for nonviolent offenses, such as trespassing. But some speakers told stories of family members who are facing serious charges.

One woman said her boyfriend, Jonathan Mellis, is being held in solitary confinement “for no reason.” The charges against Mellis include engaging in physical violence in a restricted building with a deadly weapon.

Jeff Zink, a congressional candidate in Arizona, said all his son, Ryan Scott Zink, did was record video of another protester breaking a window. But the indictment against his son says Ryan Scott Zink posted several videos on social media throughout Jan. 6 documenting his participation, including saying into the camera, ““We knocked down the gates! We’re storming the Capitol! You can’t stop us!” and “We’re about to bum-rush this (expletive)!”

