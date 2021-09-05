The New York State Department of Labor is continuing efforts to help New Yorkers find jobs, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Sunday.

"New Yorkers have faced unimaginable economic hardships caused by COVID-19, and we've moved mountains to get unemployed New Yorkers their money—providing nearly $100 billion in benefits to more than 4.7 million individuals since the beginning of the pandemic," Hochul said in a statement. "As we navigate this pandemic and move our State forward, we want to help connect every job seeker in New York with the right job opportunity. I encourage both businesses in need of workers and New Yorkers in need of a job to take advantage of these crucial resources."

Hochul says that the DOL offers several free resources to help residents find jobs they are interested in. This includes JobZone, resume assistance, interview insight, and the DOL’s Career Calendar, which includes information on virtual career fairs, workshops and classes.

The governor also says the state's online learning platform and SUNY's free Online Training Center are available for those out of work or looking to improve or expand on existing skills.

"Connecting unemployed New Yorkers with jobs that are available now, while filling a void for the businesses that have an immediate need are critical to reinvigorating our economy and our state,” New York State Department of Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon said in a statement. “Finding new and innovative ways to connect job seekers with the jobs they love, and businesses with the skilled workers they need, is the best way to strengthen our workforce and build back our economy stronger and better than ever."

The DOL also has information on part-time work for both employers and job seekers. Nearly 20,000 part-time jobs are available statewide on the DOL’s job board site.