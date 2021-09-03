Jacob Chansley, perhaps the most recognizable face of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, pleaded guilty Friday to obstructing Congress as it met to certify Joe Biden’s win in the presidential election.

“You are in fact guilty of this offense?” District of Columbia District Court Judge Royce Lamberth asked Chansley during the hearing, held virtually because of the pandemic.

“Yes, your honor,” Chansley replied.

Chansley’s attorney, Albert Watkins, asked Lamberth to release his client until his sentencing, arguing that Chansley was not one of the planners of the riot and was not violent.

Lamberth said we consider the request, although Chansley’s previous requests to be released have all been denied.

Photos and video show Chansley sitting at the Senate dias where former Vice President Mike Pence had been just moments earlier, before lawmakers were rushed out of the Capitol and to safety.

Prosecutors say Chansley left an ominous note on the podium that read: “It’s only a matter of time. Justice is coming!”

Chansley was a believer in the wild QAnon conspiracy theory that claims a cabal of Satanists controls the government, media and financial worlds and also runs a child sex ring.

Watkins released a statement Thursday saying Chansley no longer wants to be associated with QAnon.

"Mr. Chansley, a long avowed and practicing Shaman, has repudiated the 'Q' previously assigned to him and requests future references to him be devoid of use of the letter 'Q'," Chansley's lawyer said.

Watkins has argued that his client has mental health issues. The judge ordered Chansley to undergo a psychological evaluation, which found him to be mentally fit to stand trial.

Chasnley was transferred from an Arizona prison to one in Virginia that could accommodate his request to be fed organic food. His lawyer said Chansley had gone nine days without eating, losing 20 pounds, because organic food is part of his shamanic belief system and way of life.”

Nearly 600 suspects have been charged with storming the Capitol as lawmakers were voting on certifying Biden’s win over Trump, who has repeatedly made false claims that widespread fraud cost him the election.