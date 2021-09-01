TEXAS — While America's longest war may be over, generations to come will be paying off its cost — both financially and the human toll.

According to data compiled by Harvard University’s Kennedy School and from the Brown University Costs of War project, the number of American service members killed in Afghanistan is nearly 2,500. U.S. contractors that have been killed through April total 3,846. And thousands more Afghan military, police and civilians died during the 20-year war.

The estimated cost of the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq is $2 trillion as of 2020. It's estimated to rise to $6.5 trillion in the next 30 years.

Paul Miller, an Afghan vet who also served as director for Afghanistan and Pakistan on the National Security Council staff, said hearing those statistics, and with the withdrawal from Afghanistan now complete, makes it hard to know if it was worth it.

“It does feel sometime as if our work, our sacrifice was in vain. That it was squandered. That we, as a nation, have betrayed what we served and fought for and our allies as well,” he said. “But I do want to say that as I thought about this, I’ve tried to find a few silver linings and one of them is we’ve gone 20 years without another 9/11.”

Miller has been critical of President Biden's withdrawal, but says there’s blame to go around for all four presidential administrations that handled this war.

“Certainly I would blame President Trump for the peace deal he struck with the Taliban a year and a half ago. President Biden, I think made a mistake following that peace deal,” he said. “I think it was a mistake to announce the withdrawal before getting all of the civilians out and accelerating the evacuation of the Afghan SIV applicants. He should have gotten that problem solved before making a public announcement because that is what caused the collapse of the Afghan army, the Taliban’s victory and the chaos at the airport these past two weeks.”

