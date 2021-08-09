Senate Democrats unveiled a budget resolution Monday that maps $3.5 trillion in spending boosts and tax breaks aimed at strengthening social and environmental programs, setting up an autumn battle over President Joe Biden's domestic policy ambitions.

The measure lays the groundwork for legislation later this year that over a decade would pour mountains of federal resources into their top priorities. Included would be more money for health care, education, family services and environmental programs and tax breaks for families, with much of it paid for with tax increases on the rich and corporations.

The measure’s introduction marks the start of a long legislative trek through Congress of legislation that Democrats hope will result this fall in a progressive reshaping of government. To succeed, they’ll have to overcome likely unanimous Republican opposition and find the sweet spot between the demands of their own often antagonist progressive and moderate factions.

“At its core, this legislation is about restoring the middle class in the 21st Century and giving more Americans the opportunity to get there,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said in a letter to his colleagues that unveiled the plan.

The resolution calls for creating free pre-Kindergarten for 3- and 4-year-olds and and two years of free community college; extending tax breaks for children and some low-income workers; and establishing paid family and sick leave.

Medicare coverage would be expanded to cover dental, hearing and vision benefits. Spending would increase for housing, home health care and job training, and new resources would go to efforts encouraging a faster transition to clean energy.

The plan also includes:

Funding for smart technology for safe and efficient borders for trade, travel and migration

Establishing the first ever Civilian Climate Corps

Providing clean energy, manufacturing and transportation tax incentives and grants

Funding for "lawful permanent status for qualified immigrants"

SALT cap relief

To pay for the plans, taxes would be raised on wealthy people and large corporations, without any increases on people earning under $400,000 a year, a key Biden campaign pledge. The budget also calls for reducing the prices the federal government pays for pharmaceuticals it buys for Medicare recipients, a long-time goal of Democrats who want the government to be allowed to negotiate those prices.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Monday urged lawmakers to pass an increase to the debt limit in bipartisan fashion.

“As I said in my letter to Congress on July 23rd, increasing or suspending the debt limit does not increase government spending, nor does it authorize spending for future budget proposals; it simply allows Treasury to pay for previously enacted expenditures," Yellen wrote in a statement. "Failure to meet those obligations would cause irreparable harm to the U.S. economy and the livelihoods of all Americans."

"In recent years Congress has addressed the debt limit through regular order, with broad bipartisan support," Yellen added. "In fact, during the last administration, Democrats and Republicans came together to do their duty three times."

"Congress should do so again now by increasing or suspending the debt limit on a bipartisan basis," Yellen concluded. "The vast majority of the debt subject to the debt limit was accrued prior to the Administration taking office. This is a shared responsibility, and I urge Congress to come together on a bipartisan basis as it has in the past to protect the full faith and credit of the United States."

“I can’t imagine there will be a single Republican voting to raise the debt ceiling after what we’ve been experiencing," Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said last week.

“I can’t imagine a single Republican in this environment that we’re in now – this free-for-all for taxes and spending – to vote to raise the debt limit,” the Kentucky Republican continued, adding: “I think the answer is they need to put it in the reconciliation bill.”

McConnell's press secretary signaled on Twitter Monday that Democrats can amend their resolution to add an increase to the debt limit.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.