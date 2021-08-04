Former President Barack Obama is scaling back his 60th birthday bash, citing COVID-19 concerns.

What You Need To Know Former President Barack Obama is scaling back his 60th birthday bash, citing COVID-19 concerns



Obama, whose birthday is Wednesday, was expected to welcome 475 guests and up to 200 staff to his Martha’s Vineyard mansion Saturday for the celebration



In addition to being held outside, guests were going to be required to prove they had passed a recent COVID-19 test, and a COVID safety coordinator had been hired



But the optics were questionable enough that the party plans made headlines and drew criticism from some Republicans

Obama, whose birthday is Wednesday, was expected to welcome 475 guests and up to 200 staff to his Martha’s Vineyard mansion Saturday for the celebration. The guest list reportedly included George Clooney, Steven Spielberg, Oprah Winfrey and former Obama administration officials. Now only family and close friends will attend.

But the party plans began to draw criticism after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed its guidance last week to say that fully vaccinated people should wear masks indoors in public places in areas with substantial or high risk of coronavirus transmission. The recommendation came down after a CDC study found that vaccinated people with breakthrough infections can transmit the virus as easily as those who are unvaccinated.

Hannah Hankins, a spokeswoman for Obama, said in a statement Wednesday morning: "This outdoor event was planned months ago in accordance with all public health guidelines and with covid safeguards in place. Due to the new spread of the delta variant over the past week, the President and Mrs. Obama have decided to significantly scale back the event to include only family and close friends.

“He’s appreciative of others sending their birthday wishes from afar and looks forward to seeing people soon,” Hankins added.

According to The New York Times, which first reported on Obama’s change of plans, many invitees had already arrived on the island.

In addition to being held outside, guests were going to be required to prove they had passed a recent COVID-19 test, and a COVID safety coordinator had been hired to ensure public health guidelines were followed.

The level of transmission in Dukes County, where Martha’s Vineyard is located, rose from moderate to substantial this week, the CDC’s website shows.

But the optics were questionable enough that the party plans made headlines and drew criticism from some Republicans, who argued there is a double standard.

“Just like President Obama, every American should have the right to celebrate their milestones without arbitrary government mandates and interference,” Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., told The New York Post.

“I'm pro-birthday party, and happy birthday to the former president,” Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, told Fox News on Monday. “But we're not going to ignore the hypocrisy here.”

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, a Republican, said Tuesday, “I think 700 people at an event like that is not a good idea.”

Asked about Obama’s party plans Monday, White House press secretary stressed the steps that were to be taken — such as holding it outdoors and requiring COVID-19 tests — as well as the island’s moderate transmission level at the time.

“We certainly advise everyone to follow public health guidelines, which I know, the former president, who is a huge advocate of getting vaccinated, of following the guidance of public health experts, would certainly advocate for himself as well,” she said.

President Joe Biden, Obama’s former vice president, did not plan to attend the party, the White House said.