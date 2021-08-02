House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s office says he was joking when he made a comment Saturday night about hitting Speaker Nancy Pelosi with a gavel.

But many Democrats aren’t laughing, calling for the top House Republican to apologize – or resign.

What You Need To Know House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy joked during a Republican fundraiser Saturday night in Nashville, Tennessee, about hitting Speaker Nancy Pelosi with a gavel if he became speaker after the 2022 midterm elections



A spokesman for McCarthy says the California Republican was “obviously joking," but several Democrats said they believe McCarthy crossed a line and are calling for him to apologize or resign



The fraught relationship between McCarthy and Pelosi has grown even more heated in recent weeks, with the two arguing about the Jan. 6 select committee and a reinstated mask mandate in the House

McCarthy made the remark during a GOP fundraiser in Nashville, Tennessee, after being gifted with an oversized gavel by Tennessee’s Republican members of Congress.

The California Republican told those in attendance that if the GOP won back control of the House in the 2022 midterm elections, he’d invite them to Washington to see him take over as speaker.

“I want you to watch Nancy Pelosi hand me that gavel,” McCarthy said to cheers. “It will be hard not to hit her with it.”



The comment was reported by multiple media outlets, and audio of it was posted on Twitter by a reporter with Main Street Nashville.

A spokesman for McCarthy says the California Republican was “obviously joking.”

But joke or not, several Democrats said they believe McCarthy crossed a line.

“A threat of violence to someone who was a target of a #January6th assassination attempt from your fellow Trump supporters is irresponsible and disgusting,” tweeted Drew Hammill, Pelosi’s deputy chief of staff.

Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., called for McCarthy to step down.

“America has suffered enough violence around politics,” Swalwell wrote on Twitter. “@GOPLeader McCarthy is now a would-be assailant of @SpeakerPelosi. He needs to resign.”

Rep. Ted Lieu, also a California Democrat, wrote to McCarthy's attention: “Don’t you think America has had enough political violence? You should never be encouraging or threatening or joking about causing violence to anyone, including the Speaker of the House. You need to apologize for your statement, or resign.”

“Violence against women is no laughing matter,” added Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y. “Apologize.”

The fraught relationship between McCarthy and Pelosi has grown even more heated in recent weeks. After Pelosi blocked two Republicans chosen by McCarthy from serving on a select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, the minority leader removed his other three selections as well.

And then last week, after McCarthy objected to a reinstated mask mandate for House members inside the Capitol, Pelosi called him a “moron.”

McCarthy responded to the insult by telling reporters, “If she’s so brilliant, can she tell me where the science in the building changes between the House and the Senate?" — referring to the lack of a mask requirement in the Senate, where face coverings are only recommended.

The mask directives actually came from Dr. Brian Monahan, Congress’ attending physician.