DEPEW, N.Y. — The hundreds of people lined up outside Tops in Depew Wednesday reaffirmed what Bar Rescue host Jon Taffer already knew from ratings data: that Buffalo is one of the top markets in the country for his television show.

Taffer, who was in town to promote his line of pre-made cocktail mixers, said the region tends to gravitate toward the kinds of establishments his show focuses on rescuing.

"Buffalo is a town of local bars, you know, local restaurants," Taffer said. "It's a very local type of a place. You see less of a presence of chains and more of a presence of local operators."

But Taffer said the COVID-19 pandemic will continue to threaten the local operations that make the region unique if government doesn't get out of the way and allow the industry to rebuild on its own.

"I'm concerned that if we don't make that change that we're going to lose thousands more of these restaurants, and cities are going to have holes left in them," he said.

The bar industry veteran said he's concerned about several issues in particular. One is the potential return of indoor mask mandates, as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is once again recommending them in areas where the delta variant of the virus is spiking.

"I think that the inconvenience and the lack of comfort aside, this is emotionally demoralizing for us to take this step back," he said.

Taffer said mask mandates would be just one more hurdle for an already struggling industry that is seeing major supply-chain issues leading to skyrocketing costs for food and alcohol.

"The restauranteurs have to reduce their menu size now,” he said. “They have to focus on the items they know they can get. They have to understand that consumers understand prices are going up, so you can raise your prices a little right now if you communicate with your customers.”

Taffer believes the government, meanwhile, should do its part by pulling back on stimulus checks and unemployment benefits, so bars and restaurants and their suppliers are able to get more employees back to work.

"When people come back to work, American industry is unbelievably resilient,” he said. “We've seen it after blackouts and other disasters in this country. When the government steps out of the way, the business owner can step up."

Taffer said owners can take steps to make the work environment better for employees. But he says industries across the board, not just in hospitality, are dealing with staffing shortages and it’s unfair to simply classify bar and restaurant jobs as low-paying.