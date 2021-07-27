NEW YORK — In an advisory vote Monday night, a Manhattan community board almost unanimously rejected a controversial plan to rezone SoHo and NoHo.

All but one member of the 50-member Community Board 2 in Manhattan voted against the plan. Chris Dignes was the only member who voted for it.

City officials argued the project would bring thousands of new apartments to the area, but some long-term residents rejected the plan.

“I would say, on behalf of our organization, we would welcome and embrace new affordable housing — deeper and broader than what the city is proposing. Fifty percent, 75%, 100% for people really in need,” Andrew Berman, the executive director of advocacy group Village Preservation, said during the public comment section of the community board meeting before the vote.

Some meeting attendees who backed the rezoning charged opponents of not wanting change.

“They don’t like new people, they don’t like sharing their space,” said Spencer Heckwolf of the group “Open New York.” “And the thing is, it’s not their space.”

Several phases of the process remain, including another advisory vote from the Manhattan borough president. Hearings and a vote by the city planning commission and the City Council will follow before a final vote from the mayor.

