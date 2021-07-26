PALM COAST, Fla. — A special election will be held Tuesday to fill the vacated Palm Coast mayor seat.

The certification will be July 30, according to a news release.

Vice Mayor Eddie Branquinho has served as acting mayor after Mayor Milissa Holland resigned, citing a need to care for a daughter who had experienced “extraordinary challenging” health problems, including a liver transplant. Nine days later, Matthew Morton resigned as Palm Coast’s city manager, after reports of “unruly” council meetings “and a restive public,” according to FlaglerLive.com.

Following the special election and after a new mayor is sworn in, Branquinho will revert back to his role as vice mayor.

Polls open at 7 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m. If you are a Palm Coast resident, you can find your precinct on the Flagler County supervisor of elections website.

Two precincts will be temporarily different for Tuesday. Precinct 8 for Seminole Woods voters is moving to the Flagler County Association of Realtors. Precinct 33 for Marina Del Palma voters will be moving to Old Kings Elementary School. Details are on the Palm Coast City Clerk's website.