MILWAUKEE — With hundreds of thousands of fans flocking to Milwaukee for the Bucks championship run, you might be wondering what all of the money means for the county and city.

As it turns out, local spending has a statewide impact.

What You Need To Know Wisconsin has up to a 5.6% statewide sales tax, but only 0.5% stays in Milwaukee County



County Executive David Crowley would like the legislature to allow a local referendum to raise Milwaukee County's sales tax by 1%



Crowley said the increase would amount to $160 million a year to offset property taxes and make local investments



Figures from Milwaukee County show at least $400 million more has been sent to the state each year since 2009

There's no doubt a Bucks championship run is huge for the local economy, but you might be surprised how much money actually stays in Milwaukee County.

When it comes to bringing in money, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley would tell you his hands are pretty tied.

“What a lot of people don't understand is when they spend money here, right here locally, all the dollars don't necessarily stay within Milwaukee County,” Crowley said.

State law limits how local governments can generate revenue, which leads to two big problems for Milwaukee County: an inability to invest in the future and an annual budget gap for operations that are projected to grow to $80 million by the year 2023.

“We have a 5.6% sales tax statewide, but only 0.5% of that actually stays within Milwaukee County,” Crowley said.

Crowley would like the ability to ask voters for permission to raise the sales tax by 1%, but to do that he needs permission from the legislature, and so far all efforts have stalled.

“What that 1% would do right here in Milwaukee County is give us the ability to generate about $160 million a year to offset property taxes for local residents, but also to help us make important local investments,” Crowley said.

After the Great Recession of 2008, the amount of tax revenue collected by Milwaukee County and sent to the state grew, but the shared revenue funds it got back stayed mostly flat, which is frustrating for State Sen. Lena Taylor (D-Milwaukee).

“We're giving to the state, and the state is taking more than they are allowing to come back,” Taylor said.

Figures from Milwaukee County show at least $400 million more has been sent to the state each year since 2009.

“We need other revenue streams that come in, so whether it's the sales tax or whether it's other industries that the state helps to develop,” Taylor said.

Though she would like to see the state's shared revenue formula tweaked, Taylor said it's time to think outside of the box when it comes to revenue, such as urban agriculture and new tourism attractions.

“If we then took this same concept of what the Bucks have shown us and we use it to get conferences to come to Wisconsin and to come to Milwaukee and to be able to see what it can be,” Taylor said.

Those who oppose raising the sales tax as Crowley suggests worry the increase could hurt low-income families and small businesses who would have to charge customers more.