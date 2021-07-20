Stewart’s Shops in the Capital Region and Adirondacks will be getting electric car charging stations soon.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office said Tuesday the first of five will be installed by September in Schodack.

The Evolve NY project is being overseen by the New York Power Authority. NYPA will operate the charging stations, which can be used by any kind of electric car. According to the governor’s office, the charging stations can fully charge a car in 20 minutes.

By the end of the year, Stewart’s Shops in Moreau, Clifton Park, Latham and Keene will also have charging stations. Four more stations are planned next year.

Currently, NYPA has 7 charging stations up and running across the state. The group plans to have 150 chargers across the state by the end of the year. Cuomo has set a goal of 50,000 chargers by 2025 and the state has invested $1 billion in electric transportation.