In an interview with CNN — his first public comments amid speculation about his future — Breyer said two factors will decide how much longer he serves: His health and his regard for the court.

Breyer, who will turn 83 in August, said he enjoys being the senior liberal on the bench, a role he assumed last year after the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

It "has made a difference to me,” he told CNN’s Joan Biskupic Wednesday over coffee in rural New Hampshire, where he spends the summer. "... It is not a fight. It is not sarcasm. It is deliberation."

Breyer, who was appointed to the court in 1994 under then-President Bill Clinton, speaks sooner in the justices’ conferences — third, after Chief Justice John Roberts and conservative Justice Clarence Thomas — and feels he has a better chance of influencing cases now.

"You have to figure out what you're going to say in conference to a greater extent, to get it across simply," Breyer said. "You have to be flexible, hear other people, and be prepared to modify your views. But that doesn't mean (going in with) a blank mind."

Breyer has been facing pressure to resign from liberal advocates, law professors and some Democratic members of Congress, who would like to see President Joe Biden appoint a younger left-leaning justice while Democrats still hold their slight majority in the Senate. Some had hoped Breyer would step down at the end of the court’s session last month.

Their calls are motivated by former Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s refusal to hold confirmation hearings in 2016 on Democratic President Barack Obama’s nomination of Merrick Garland, when Republicans controlled the Senate. McConnell cited the upcoming presidential election for waiting. But four years later, he cleared the way for Republican President Donald Trump’s nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to be confirmed just days before an election, giving conservatives a 6-3 advantage.

In June, McConnell told conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt that if Republicans regain control of the Senate that he would not put a Biden Supreme Court pick up for a confirmation vote in 2024 — and possibly in 2023 as well.

When asked last month about the possibility of Breyer retiring, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said, “We leave that decision to Justice Breyer to make.”