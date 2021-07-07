NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Local workers waiting more than two years for their first union contract are getting help from New York's top federal leaders.

U.S. Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand are lending their support to union employees at Cascades Containerboard in Niagara Falls.

They recently sent a letter to the Cascades CEO demanding the company negotiate in good faith to reach a deal affecting 115 workers.

Those union members say Cascades has refused to offer a contract since April 2019, when they joined the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers.

Union representatives say it's unfair for Cascades to delay bargaining this long and the company must respect their right to organize.

Spectrum News 1 has reached out to the company for comment.

Cascades, Inc. has more than 11,000 employees in six countries, with three locations in Western New York.