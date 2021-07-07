Calling major social media companies “enforcers of illegal unconstitutional censorship,” former President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that he is the lead plaintiff in a class-action lawsuit against Facebook, Twitter and Google, as well as their CEOs.

What You Need To Know Calling major social media companies “enforcers of illegal unconstitutional censorship,” former President Donald Trump announced he is the lead plaintiff in a class-action lawsuit against Facebook, Twitter and Google





Trump said the lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, seeks “prompt” restitution and restoration, as well as punitive damages



Trump was suspended from Twitter and Facebook after his followers stormed the Capitol building on Jan. 6; the companies cited concerns that he would incite further violence



Facebook, Google and Twitter all declined comment Wednesday

“We're demanding an end to the shadow-banning, a stop to the silencing and a stop to the blacklisting, banishing and canceling that you know so well,” Trump said during a speech at his golf course in Bedminster, New Jersey. “Our case will prove this censorship is unlawful, it's unconstitutional and it's completely un-American.”

Trump said the lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, seeks “prompt” restitution and restoration, as well as punitive damages. He predicted other similar lawsuits would follow.

“We're going to hold Big Tech very accountable,” he said. “ ... I think it's going to be a very, very important game-changer for our country. It will be a pivotal battle in defense of the First Amendment, and in the end, I am confident that we will achieve a historic victory for American freedom and at the same time freedom of speech.”

Trump was suspended from Twitter and Facebook after his followers stormed the Capitol building on Jan. 6. The companies cited concerns that he would incite further violence. Currently, he can no longer post on either platform.

Nonetheless, Trump has continued to spread lies about the 2020 election, baselessly claiming that he won, even though state and local election officials, his own attorney general and numerous judges, including some he appointed, have said there is no evidence of the mass voter fraud he alleges.

In his speech Wednesday, he claimed without evidence that social media companies were working with the government, mainstream media and Democrats to “silence and suppress the views of the American people.”

Under Section 230 of the 1996 Communications Decency Act, internet companies are generally exempt from liability for the material that users post. The law, which provides a legal “safe harbor” for internet companies, also allows social media platforms to moderate their services by removing posts that, for instance, are obscene or violate the services’ own standards, so long as they are acting in “good faith.”

But Trump and other politicians have long argued that Twitter, Facebook and other social media platforms have abused that protection and should lose their immunity — or at least have to earn it by satisfying requirements set by the government.

Facebook, Google and Twitter all declined comment Wednesday.

This article was updated with additional information.