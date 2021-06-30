The National Security Agency issued a rare denial Tuesday night after Fox News host Tucker Carlson accused it of spying on him and plotting to get his show canceled.

The NSA said called the allegation "untrue," said Carlson has never been one of its intelligence targets and explained that its focus is on foreign intelligence



Carlson claimed on his show Monday night that a whistleblower within the federal government had alerted him that the NSA is monitoring his electronic communications



Carlson called the NSA’s denial “an infuriating, dishonest formal statement” and an “entire paragraph of lies written purely for the benefit of the intel community’s lackeys at CNN and MSNBC"

“On June 28, 2021, Tucker Carlson alleged that the National Security Agency has been ‘monitoring our electronic communications and is planning to leak them in an attempt to take this show off the air,’” a Twitter post from the NSA read. “This allegation is untrue. Tucker Carlson has never been an intelligence target of the Agency and the NSA has never had any plans to try to take his program off the air.

“NSA has a foreign intelligence mission,” the agency continued. “We target foreign powers to generate insights on foreign activities that could harm the United States. With limited exceptions (e.g. an emergency), NSA may not target a US citizen without a court order that explicitly authorizes the targeting.”

“There’s no other possible source for that information, period,” Carlson said.

“The NSA captured that information without our knowledge and did it for political reasons,” he added. “The Biden administration is spying on us. We have confirmed that.”

When asked about Carlson’s accusations Tuesday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki also noted that the NSA “is an entity that focuses on foreign threats and individuals who are attempting to do us harm on foreign soil” and directed reporters’ further questions to the NSA.

He argued that the NSA’s statement did not explicitly deny that it had read Carlson’s emails.

Carlson also said his show had a “very heated conversation” with NSA officials Tuesday evening in which they refused to say whether they had read his emails or not.

The Fox host said the officials told him: “We can’t tell you, and we won’t tell you why we can’t tell you.”

“The message was clear: 'We can do whatever we want,’” he said.