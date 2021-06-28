The White House defended President Joe Biden’s decision to launch airstrikes Sunday on facilities along the Iraq-Syria border that it says were used by Iran-backed militias.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that at least seven Iraqi militiamen were killed in the airstrikes



White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters Monday that the targets — two in Syria, one in Iraq — were used to conduct at least five attacks since April on American troops in Iraq using unmanned aerial vehicles.

“The president's view is that it was necessary, appropriate and deliberate action,” Psaki said. “The strikes are designed to limit the risk of escalation. … He believes we should and will take necessary and appropriate measures to defend U.S. personnel, partners and allies in the region.”

A Pentagon spokeswoman, Navy Cmdr. Jessica McNulty, said Monday that each strike hit its intended target and that the U.S. military was still assessing the results of the operation.

Two Iraqi militia officials told The Associated Press in Baghdad that four militiamen were killed in the airstrikes near the border with Syria. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based group that closely monitors the Syrian conflict through activists on the ground, reported that at least seven Iraqi militiamen were killed in the airstrikes.

While Psaki said Biden’s goal was to deescalate the violence aimed at the U.S., the Iran-backed Iraqi militia factions vowed revenge, saying in a joint statement they plan to continue to target U.S. forces.

“We ... will avenge the blood of our righteous martyrs against the perpetrators of this heinous crime and with God's help we will make the enemy taste the bitterness of revenge,” they said.

The airstrikes come as the Biden administration is hoping to resurrect the Iran nuclear deal from which former President Donald Trump withdrew the U.S.

Psaki said Sunday’s military action — the second Biden has taken in the region during his presidency — does nothing to change his goal. She said the White House does not see the ongoing nuclear negotiations and the responses to attacks on U.S. troops and facilities as “being on the same exact track.”

“We continue to believe that and have never held back from noting that Iran is a bad actor in the region, and they have taken part in and supported and participated in problematic — extremely problematic — behavior in our view,” Psaki said. “At the same time, we feel that moving forward on negotiations to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon is in our national interest.”

In February, the U.S. launched airstrikes against facilities in Syria, near the Iraqi border, that it said were used by Iranian-backed militia groups.

The Pentagon said those strikes were retaliation for a rocket attack in Iraq earlier that month that killed one civilian contractor and wounded a U.S. service member and other coalition troops.

Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., released a statement Sunday saying that, while there “is no doubt” Biden has the authority to conduct defensive attacks abroad, he wondered if the repeated retaliatory strikes are starting to resemble “a pattern of hostilities under the War Powers Act” that would require congressional approval.

Psaki said Biden was using the power given to him by Article 2 of the Constitution to defend the U.S. and its interests. She said the White House is briefing members of Congress and allies in the Middle East on the strikes, but she did not elaborate.

“We don't want to see Iranian proxies threatening our interests in the region,” the White House press secretary said. “Certainly we would prefer that is not the case. At the same time, the president believes that when it is, we have to reserve the right to respond at a time and place of our choosing to protect and defend our people.”

When asked if the timing of the airstrikes had any connection to Israeli President Reuven Rivlin’s visit to the White House on Monday, Psaki flatly answered, “No.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.