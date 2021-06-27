The U.S. military conducted airstrikes Sunday against what it said were “facilities used by Iran-backed militia groups” near the border between Iraq and Syria.

What You Need To Know The U.S. military conducted airstrikes against what it said were “facilities used by Iran-backed militia groups” near the Iraq-Syria border



Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said that President Biden "took this action pursuant to his Article II authority to protect U.S. personnel in Iraq."



Kirby described the airstrikes as “defensive,” saying they were launched in response to an “ongoing series of attacks by Iran-backed groups targeting U.S. interests in Iraq”

Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said the militias were using the facilities to launch unmanned aerial vehicle attacks against U.S. troops in Iraq.

"The targets were selected because these facilities are utilized by Iran-backed militias that are engaged in unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) attacks against U.S. personnel and facilities in Iraq. Specifically, the U.S. strikes targeted operational and weapons storage facilities at two locations in Syria and one location in Iraq, both of which lie close to the border between those countries," Kirby said in the release.

Kirby said the U.S. military, under the direction of President Joe Biden, targeted three operational and weapons storage facilities — two in Syria and one in Iraq.

"The strikes were both necessary to address the threat and appropriately limited in scope," Kirby said in the statement. "As a matter of domestic law, the President took this action pursuant to his Article II authority to protect U.S. personnel in Iraq."

He described the airstrikes as “defensive,” saying they were launched in response to an “ongoing series of attacks by Iran-backed groups targeting U.S. interests in Iraq.”

“The United States took necessary, appropriate, and deliberate action designed to limit the risk of escalation — but also to send a clear and unambiguous deterrent message,” Kirby said.

"As demonstrated by this evening's strikes, President Biden has been clear that he will act to protect U.S. personnel," Kirby added. "Given the ongoing series of attacks by Iran-backed groups targeting U.S. interests in Iraq, the President directed further military action to disrupt and deter such attacks."

This is a developing story. Check back later for further updates.