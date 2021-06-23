President Joe Biden on Wednesday remembered former Virginia Sen. John Warner as a statesman who put his convictions ahead of partisan politics.

John was a man of conscience, character and honor,” Biden said at Warner’s funeral at Washington National Cathedral in Washington, D.C.



Warner, a centrist Republican from Virginia who served five terms in the Senate, died May 25 of heart failure at age 94



Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner, both Democrats from Virginia, also eulogized John Warner

He also was a Navy and Marine veteran who served in World War II and the Korean War. He went on to become secretary of the Navy and later one of the Senate’s most influential military experts.

Warner, whose marriage to Elizabeth Taylor from 1976-82 added to his star power, retired from the Senate in 2009. He was Virginia’s second-longest serving senator.



He and Biden served together in the chamber for the entire duration of Warner’s tenure.

“He understood that democracy is more than a form of government; democracy is a way of being,” the president said. “He understood it begins and grows in an open heart and with a willingness to work across the aisle and come together in common cause and that empathy — empathy — is the fuel to democracy.

“He was a good man, a great America. It was an honor to have known him and to work with him.”

Biden said that when Warner crossed party lines last year to endorse him in the presidential election, he “gave me confidence, not about winning, about being able to do the job.”

Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., was among the others to eulogize Warner on Wednesday. Kaine said that when he served as mayor of Richmond and governor of Virginia, he would often ask for Warner’s help.

“He was a Republican, and I'm a Democrat. But that never mattered. It never mattered,” Kaine said. “It was always inspirational to me that he never hesitated to choose the path of country and character instead of simply going along with the orthodoxy of the day.”

Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va. — no relation — unsuccessfully challenged John Warner for the Senate in 1996 before the two became friends. He called the late senator an “American hero” who “never lost his burning sense of optimism.”

“He reminded me that ... each day was a new opportunity when you walked into the Capitol to do the right thing for our country,” said Mark Warner, also a former Virginia governor. “Whenever I'm wrestling with a tough question, I try to think to myself, what would John Warner do? And I know if I follow that mantra, chances are I've done the right thing and that matters.”