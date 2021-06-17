WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court rejected another major challenge to Obamacare, ruling that several Republican-led states and the Trump administration did not have the legal right to bring their case against the Affordable Care Act (ACA) in federal court on Thursday.

What You Need To Know In a 7-2 decision, the Supreme Court dismissed a case seeking to end the Affordable Care Act



The majority opinion found the states presenting the challenge could show any harm caused by the law



A campaign spokesperson for Ken Paxton, the Texas Attorney General who led the case, says the fight is not over.

The decision was greeted with relief by some Americans who feared losing their health care.

“Every time that the ACA comes up again, we get very nervous,” said Wisconsin native Julie Buckholt. “And we get upset, because we wonder how that's going to affect any of us, especially my daughters.”

The retired Wisconsin teacher has been battling Myasthenia Gravis for decades and her daughters also suffer from the chronic autoimmune disease. Before Obamacare, her weekly medical bills were unmanageable.

“There's no way that I could afford $16,000,” Buckholt said. “And there were times where my insurance would not pay for that medication.”

Her story caught the attention of Joe Biden, the then-Democratic nominee for president, who invited her to speak at the party's national convention last summer. She hopes Biden and Congress will work together to build on the law, now that the court has kept it intact.

“It's a victory for us," she said. "I'm hoping that this is the last time that we will see this in the Supreme Court, that the Republicans finally get the message that this is going to stay."

The central issue in the case was whether the Affordable Care Act is still constitutional, after Congress eliminated the penalty for not buying health insurance.

The court sidestepped that question, ruling that the states which brought the challenge failed to show any harm.

"Had the Supreme Court gotten to the merits of this case, it was a very, very tenuous argument that they were making, even in this case," said Prof. Paul Berman, constitutional law professor at George Washington University. "So it's possible that someone clever could come up with some further argument for why this statute is unconstitutional. But, it seems like at least with regard to the individual mandate, which has been the focus of the last couple of challenges. It's hard to see who would have standing to challenge that under the court's decision today."

It’s a big deal that the Affordable Care Act is here to stay. Reminder: You can sign up for health care at https://t.co/3CYKhP8ZoR—help us spread the word. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 17, 2021

Overturning Obamacare would have left tens of millions of Americans without insurance. President Joe Biden hailed the ruling and called on Congress to expand on the law. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who led the latest legal challenge, is vowing to continue to fight it.