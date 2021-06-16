GENEVA (AP) — ussian President Vladimir Putin thanked President Joe Biden and expressed wishes for a “productive” meeting as the two kicked off their meeting in Geneva on Wednesday.

Putin told Biden upon first meeting him he was thankful for the gathering as he knew the U.S. president “had a long trip and lots of work.” But the Russian president emphasized that there are “lots of questions accumulated in Russia-U.S. relations that require discussion on the highest level.”

Biden, who has spoken to Putin over the phone, told the Russian leader that “it is always better to meet face to face.”

The two were first greeted Wednesday by Swiss President Guy Parmelin before sitting down for a small meeting that includes just Biden, Putin, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, with a translator for each side. They’ll then move to larger talks, which will include more senior aides and are expected to last hours.

Biden will hold a news conference following the meeting. There will not be a joint press conference with the two leaders.

Biden is meeting in-person with the Russian president for the first time in a decade. He last met Putin when the Russian leader was prime minister and Biden was serving as vice president, in March of 2011. He has since called Putin both a “killer” and a “worthy adversary.”

Putin, who is frequently late at high-level meetings, arrived on time at the 18th century Villa La Grange.

He landed in Geneva and traveled to the summit venue, located in the Swiss city's largest park, in a Russian-made Aurus limousine that was airlifted from Moscow for the summit along with a fleet of other vehicles.

Biden and Putin plan to discuss everything from cybercrime to Russia’s alleged interference in America’s elections, as well as arms control and Russia’s intrusion in Ukraine. Their meeting comes amid soaring Russia-U.S. tensions.

Both sides have played down expectations for any major breakthroughs, but both Biden and Putin have stressed the need to restore more stable relations between the two nations.