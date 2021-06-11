German Chancellor Angela Merkel will make an official visit to the White House next month, the Biden administration announced Friday.

The leaders will discuss "ending the COVID-19 pandemic, addressing the threat of climate change, and promoting economic prosperity and international security based on our shared democratic values," the White House said



President Joe Biden will welcome Merkel on July 15, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.

“Chancellor Merkel’s visit will affirm the deep bilateral ties between the United States and Germany,” Psaki said in a statement. “The leaders will discuss their commitment to close cooperation on a range of common challenges, including ending the COVID-19 pandemic, addressing the threat of climate change, and promoting economic prosperity and international security based on our shared democratic values.”

Both Biden and Merkel are attending the G7 summit, which gets underway Friday in Cornwall, England. The White House meeting, however, will allow them more direct face time to discuss issues important to the two allies.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said this week that Biden has invited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to the White House this summer, but no details have yet been announced.

Merkel, who has served as Germany’s chancellor since 2005, is in her last year in office. She is not seeking reelection this fall.