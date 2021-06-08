KENMORE, N.Y. — The personal care industry was among those hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Salon Avanti manager Heidi Henzler said the business in Kenmore was shut down for a full four months.

"That's a huge hit for us, so we aren't taking anything lightly," Henzler said.

Even as businesses were allowed to reopen, the salon slowly built back to capacity. For a long time, it couldn't offer services like facials, skin care and hair removal because customers were still required to wear masks.

"We're still not where we were before the pandemic, as far as kind of churning clients out, but we just want to be safe for everybody and especially our clients," Henzler said.

She said the state dumping capacity and mask rules last month for vaccinated customers was huge. Salon Avanti is now offering all its services and up to about 75% capacity.

The state said once 70% of adult New Yorkers have their first vaccines, it will make most of the remaining COVID requirements optional for most businesses like retail, food services, offices, and of course salons.

"We have looked ahead and we will probably, when the state gives us the go ahead, start removing the barriers, the physical barriers, between our client and our staff," Henzler said.

She said removing plastic barriers will have the biggest immediate impact, but other things will likely stay in place for a while. For instance, staff are still wearing masks and there's no rush to remove extra santizing and disinfecting stations.

"We just want everyone to feel safe, and people have been, for the most part, respecting all the restrictions we have put in place here," Henzler said.

The manager said she does feel like there's a psychological impact for customers whenever the state lifts restrictions, regardless of how important or unimportant they may seem to the day-to-day business.

"We've seen that all along the way when there have been benchmarks,” she said. “I have a lot of people who have called lately who have waited. That's a long time, a long time to kind of put yourself on a shelf."

Salon Avanti has staggered employee schedules and extended hours so it can serve more clients and Henzler says less restrictions helps that along.