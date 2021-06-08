The Oregon Legislature approved changes Monday night to the lyrics of the state song to make it more inclusive and scrub it of racist language.

The Senate passed the legislation 23-5 to modify the lyrics to “Oregon, My Oregon.” It now heads to Gov. Kate Brown’s desk.

If signed into law, the song’s music would remain the same, but certain lyrics would be replaced to reflect the “significant cultural, historical, economic and societal evolution in Oregon” since the state song was adopted in 1927, according to House Concurrent Resolution 11.

For example, the first verse of the song would be changed from referring to Oregon as “conquered and held by free men; fairest and the best” to lyrics touting the state’s natural beauty and “rolling rivers.”

The phrase “blest by the blood of martyrs” would become “blessed by the love of freedom.”

The new lyrics were proposed by Amy Shapiro, of Beaverton, who said she was uncomfortable teaching the song to her students when she worked as a music teacher and choir director at Portland Jewish Academy.

“The changes we have proposed are small but they are profound,” Shapiro wrote in testimony supporting the legislation. “Outdated, misleading and offensive words glorifying oppression and murder are replaced with inspiring words glorifying Oregon’s natural beauty – majestic mountains, forests and rivers – as well as our love of freedom.”

Shapiro told the Oregonian that if the changes were made “no one was going to keep singing” the song.

“If we do it this way, people will love it and sing it. We’re not erasing history, we’re saving history.”

The original song was written for a contest in 1919. The lyrics were penned by judge and former state Rep. J.A. Buchanan, and the music was crafted by Henry Bernard Murtagh. The state Legislature voted in 1927 to make it the official state song.

According to the Oregonian, the song is not often sung and residents might not even realize it exists. It is performed, however, during opening ceremonies for each legislation session.

Shapiro is offering to teach the song to classrooms across the state.