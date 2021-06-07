A day after a report was published saying Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was upset that President Joe Biden will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin before him, the White House announced Monday that Zelensky has been invited to Washington.

The news comes a day after a report was published saying Zelensky was upset that the U.S. stopped fighting a Russian pipeline and called on Biden to meet with him before Russian's Vladimir Putin



National security adviser Jake Sullivan said Biden spoke with Zelensky in a preplanned phone call Monday and extended the invitation to the White House

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters that just before he entered the briefing room Monday, he was in the Oval Office with Biden, who was on the phone with Zelensky .

“This is a call that they had been planning to make in advance of President Biden going to Europe meeting with President Putin,” Sullivan said. “They had the opportunity to talk at some length about all of the issues in the U.S.-Ukraine relationship, and President Biden was able to tell President Zelensky that he will stand up firmly for Ukraine sovereignty, territorial integrity and its aspirations as we go forward.

“And he also told President Zelensky that he looks forward to welcoming him to the White House here in Washington this summer after he returns from Europe,” Sullivan added.

In an interview with Axios that was published Sunday, Zelensky said he only learned through the press that the U.S. would stop trying to block a Russia-to-Germany pipeline that the Ukrainian president says would allow Russia to circumvent and isolate Kyiv. The Biden administration has waives sanctions on the corporate entity and CEO overseeing the pipeline’s construction.

"This is a weapon, a real weapon ... in the hands of the Russian Federation," Zelensky said. "It is not very understandable ... that the bullets to this weapon can possibly be provided by such a great country as the United States."

In the interview, Zelensky called on Biden to meet with him face-to-face “at any moment and at any spot on the planet” before the Putin summit on June 16 in Geneva.