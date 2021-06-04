NEW YORK — Political Anchor Errol Louis moderates a primary debate on NY1 with three Democrats running for Queens borough president.
The candidates in the debate are:
- Jimmy Van Bramer
- Elizabeth Crowley
- Donovan Richards
Among the topics the candidates discussed:
- Concrete steps to address the ongoing health problems in Queens in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic
- Their positions on rezoning and development projects, particularly the Flushing Waterfront District
- How to determine who qualifies for affordable housing, and if that should be localized or determined at a citywide rate
- If they support the plan to close Rikers Island or the plan to rebuild the vacant detention site in Kew Gardens
- Homeless shelters in Queens and if they would support one with “wraparound services,” which come with a host of services for those seeking help
- How to bring back the economy
- How to assist street vendors while helping brick-and-mortar business owners
- What should be done to the site that was going to be the Amazon HQ2 headquarters
