NEW YORK — Political Anchor Errol Louis moderates a primary debate on NY1 with three Democrats running for Queens borough president.

The candidates in the debate are:

  • Jimmy Van Bramer
  • Elizabeth Crowley
  • Donovan Richards

Among the topics the candidates discussed:

  • Concrete steps to address the ongoing health problems in Queens in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic
  • Their positions on rezoning and development projects, particularly the Flushing Waterfront District
  • How to determine who qualifies for affordable housing, and if that should be localized or determined at a citywide rate
  • If they support the plan to close Rikers Island or the plan to rebuild the vacant detention site in Kew Gardens
  • Homeless shelters in Queens and if they would support one with “wraparound services,” which come with a host of services for those seeking help
  • How to bring back the economy
  • How to assist street vendors while helping brick-and-mortar business owners
  • What should be done to the site that was going to be the Amazon HQ2 headquarters

Watch the full debate above.

