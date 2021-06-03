NEW YORK — Political Anchor Errol Louis moderates a primary debate on NY1 with five Democrats looking to succeed Gale Brewer as Manhattan borough president.

Voting resources

The candidates in the debate are:

  • Lindsey Boylan
  • Elizabeth Caputo
  • Brad Hoylman
  • Ben Kallos
  • Mark Levine

Among the topics the candidates discussed:

  • How the next borough president should respond to some development projects, including a proposal for a 16-story tower in Lenox Hill
  • If they would challenge a City Council member’s deference on development proposals
  • What proposals they support to stem evictions
  • What proposals they back to jump start the economy and support small businesses

------

Did you know you can now watch, read and stay informed with NY1 wherever and whenever you want? Get the new Spectrum News app here.

------

Watch the full debate above.

------

Looking for an easy way to learn about the issues affecting New York City?

Listen to our "Off Topic/On Politics" podcast: Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | iHeartRadio | Stitcher | RSS