NEW YORK — Political Anchor Errol Louis moderates a primary debate on NY1 with five Democrats looking to succeed Gale Brewer as Manhattan borough president.
The candidates in the debate are:
- Lindsey Boylan
- Elizabeth Caputo
- Brad Hoylman
- Ben Kallos
- Mark Levine
Among the topics the candidates discussed:
- How the next borough president should respond to some development projects, including a proposal for a 16-story tower in Lenox Hill
- If they would challenge a City Council member’s deference on development proposals
- What proposals they support to stem evictions
- What proposals they back to jump start the economy and support small businesses
------
Did you know you can now watch, read and stay informed with NY1 wherever and whenever you want? Get the new Spectrum News app here.
------
Watch the full debate above.
------
Looking for an easy way to learn about the issues affecting New York City?
Listen to our "Off Topic/On Politics" podcast: Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | iHeartRadio | Stitcher | RSS