JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A bill that includes a ban on transgender students from taking part in womens' and girls' sports is now a law.

Gov. DeSantis signed SB 1028 into law on Tuesday in Jacksonville, a bill with several provisions for charter schools, including making it easier for them to qualify for state capital outlay funding, allowing state universities an the Florida college system to sponsor charter schools, and allowing charter schools to establish career academies.

Tucked into the bill was the transgender sports ban, dubbed the "Fairness in Women’s Sports Act". The ban was originally a standalone bill. After the bill was killed during the legislative session, however, Republicans resurrected it as an amendment in the charter school bill just before the session ended.

DeSantis signed the bill during a public ceremony surrounded by a girl's softball team at Trinity Christian Academy, and with a "Fairness in Women's Sports Act" sign on his podium.

The NCAA has threated to cancel events in states that pass transgender sports bans. Some 30 states had introduced similar bans this year.