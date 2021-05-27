A group of Senate Republicans on Thursday unveiled their counterproposal to President Joe Biden’s sweeping infrastructure plan, upping their offer from $568 billion to $928 billion over eight years.

What You Need To Know Senate Republicans unveiled their counterproposal to President Joe Biden’s infrastructure plan Thursday, upping their offer from $568 billion to $928 billion over eight years



The GOP's new figure only includes $257 billion in new spending



President Biden told reporters Thursday that he has not reviewed the counter-offer yet, but would be meeting with Sen. Capito on their proposal



Some Democrats have already expressed skepticism about the GOP's counter-offer

The GOP's new figure only includes $257 billion in new spending, far short of the White House's recent counter-proposal of $1.7 trillion.

"We believe this counteroffer delivers on what President Biden told us in the Oval office that day and that is to try to reach somewhere near $1 trillion over an eight year period that would include our baseline spending," Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., one of the chief GOP negotiators, said at a press conference Thursday.

The new proposal calls for $506 billion for bridges, roads and other major projects, $98 billion for public transit systems, $46 billion for passenger and freight trail, $56 billion for airports $21 billion for safety, $22 billion for ports and waterways, $72 billion for water infrastructure and $65 billion for broadband infrastructure, among other proposals."

While the proposal moves the White House and Republicans closer to a bipartisan deal, there is still about a $900 billion gap between the two sides and no consensus on how to fund the plan.

"We’ve also done something that has stayed true to what our beliefs are when we very first started this endeavor and that is sticking to core physical infrastructure," Sen. Capito, R-W.Va added. "What is the definition of infrastructure?"

Biden had initially proposed a $2.3 trillion package, but last week, seeking support from across the aisle, cut the proposal to $1.7 trillion.

The GOP negotiators proposed Thursday paying for the package using unspent COVID-19 relief aid. Biden has said he wants to raise taxes on wealthy families and corporations.

Republicans have offered to increase spending for road, bridges and major projects by $91 billion to $506 billion, the single largest spending item in their plan. The GOP offer also raises spending on water resources by $48 billion, on airports by $25 billion, on broadband by $65 billion and on passenger and freight rail by $22 billion.

"This counteroffer delivers on much of what President Biden provided in his feedback to us during our Oval Office meeting while still focusing on core infrastructure investments," the Republicans said in a release.

Before heading to Ohio to pitch his spending plans, President Biden told reporters that he has not reviewed the counter-offer yet, but would be meeting with Sen. Capito on their proposal.

Some Democrats have already expressed skepticism about the GOP's counter-offer, including Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, the former presidential candidate and leading progressive voice in the caucus.

"I don’t really think this is a serious counter-offer," Warren told MSNBC Thursday. "First of all, they don't have pay-fors for this, it's not real. They have this illusory notion of how we're gonna take money that's already been committed to other places and other spending."

"Second part is, I'm not hearing about the green infrastructure," Warren continued, including moving buses, school buses and other mass transit to electric power "so that we're bringing down our carbon footprint."

"But the third one is, notice who gets left behind: Women," Warren said, noting that the U.S. needs to invest in child care to help get women back into the workforce.

"This is our chance to expand our idea of what infrastructure means," she added. "Give women who want to work a real chance in the workplace."

Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin, the No. 2 Democrat in the Senate, put it more bluntly: "It’s getting close to pulling the plug time" on negotiating with Republicans on infrastructure.

This is a breaking story. Please check back for updates.