Senate Republicans are expected to block a bill Thursday that would create a bipartisan, independent commission to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

What You Need To Know Senate Republicans are expected to block a bill Thursday that would create a bipartisan, independent commission to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol riot



Republican leaders have argued the commission would duplicate other investigations and should also examine violence during last summer’s racial justice protests



President Joe Biden and Democrats, meanwhile, say the inquiry is needed to provide a full accounting of what transpired on Jan. 6



The legislation cleared the Democratic-led House last week, but it’s not expected to receive the 60 votes — including at least 10 from Republicans — to overcome a filibuster

The legislation cleared the Democratic-led House last week with the support of more than three dozen Republicans, but it’s not expected to receive the 60 votes — including at least 10 from Republicans — to overcome a filibuster, placing renewed pressure on Democrats to do away with the process.

The bill was the product of negotiations between House Homeland Security Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., and the panel’s top Republican, Rep. John Katko of New York. But after the bipartisan deal was struck, GOP leaders came out in opposition of it.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California and Senate Minority Mitch McConnell of Kentucky have argued the commission would duplicate other investigations being conducted in the Senate and by federal agencies and could interfere with criminal prosecutions. Joining many other Republicans, McCarthy also has insisted that a commission should also examine violence during last summer’s racial justice protests.

"I think at the heart of this recommendation by the Democrats is that they would like to continue to debate things that occured in the past. They would like to continue to litigate the former president into the future,” said McConnell, who once said former President Donald Trump was responsible for “provoking” the mob attack on the Capitol. “We think the American people going forward, and in the fall of 2022, ought to focus on what this administration is doing to the country and what the clear choice is that we have made to oppose most of these initiatives.

"I think this is a purely political exercise that adds nothing to the sum total of information,” the Senate minority leader added.

Trump said last week Republicans “should not approve the Democrat trap of the January 6 Commission.”

President Joe Biden and Democrats, meanwhile, say the inquiry is needed to provide a full accounting of what transpired on Jan. 6, when a mob of Trump loyalists stormed the Capitol as lawmakers convened to certify Biden’s election victory.

“We have a mob overtake the Capitol, and we can’t get the Republicans to join us in making historic record of that event? That is sad,” said Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois, the No. 2 Senate Democrat. “That tells you what’s wrong with the Senate and what’s wrong with the filibuster.”

The commission would be modeled after the panel that investigated the 9/11 terrorist attacks. It would include five members appointed by Democrats and five chosen by Republicans who would examine the assault on the Capitol as well as the events that led up to it.

The commissioners would have subpoena power and must submit a report detailing their findings to Congress by Dec. 31. The members would have significant expertise in the areas of law enforcement, civil rights, civil liberties, privacy, intelligence or cybersecurity. Current government officers or employees would not be eligible.

While 35 Republicans in the House voted for the bill, only a small number of Republicans, including Utah Sen. Mitt Romney and Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski, have said they expect to back it. Others, including Maine Sen. Susan Collins, have proposed tweaks to the legislation to try to attract more votes. But the effort had so far failed to yield additional support.

"What we want is closure,” Murkowski said Wednesday.

Collins is proposing an amendment to remedy some of the chief Republican complaints about the proposed commission. It would require the Democratic-appointed chair and the Republican vice chair of the panel to “jointly appoint” staff, changing House language that only required the chair to consult with the vice chair. It would also terminate the commission 30 days after the final report is issued, instead of 60 days, an effort to avoid their work spilling into the election year.

Still, most Republicans have held fast to their opposition. North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis said he was still “unlikely” to support the the bill. He said he believes the year-end deadline is unrealistic.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has suggested that if the commission bill fails, Democrats may form their own separate panel to investigate the riot. She, however, says she prefers a bipartisan panel and has noted that it too more than a year for legislation to be passed creating the 9/11 commission.



Ahead of Thursday's vote, the mother of the late Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick said Wednesday she would meet with lawmakers to try to persuade them to act. Sicknick was among many officers protecting the building, some seen in videos in hand-to-hand combat with mob. He collapsed immediately after engaging with the rioters and died the next day.

“I suggest that all Congressmen and Senators who are against this bill visit my son’s grave in Arlington National Cemetery and, while there, think about what their hurtful decisions will do to those officers who will be there for them going forward,” Gladys Sicknick said in a statement.

“Putting politics aside, wouldn’t they want to know the truth of what happened on January 6?” she said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.