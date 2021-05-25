House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday condemned Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene’s remarks last week comparing mask mandates to events leading up to the Holocaust, even as the controversial congresswoman doubled and even tripled down on her comments.

“Marjorie is wrong, and her intentional decision to compare the horrors of the Holocaust with wearing masks is appalling,” McCarthy, R-Calif., said in a statement. “The Holocaust is the greatest atrocity committed in history. The fact that this needs to be stated today is deeply troubling.”

In an interview last week on the Christian Broadcasting Network, Greene was discussing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s continued policy requiring masks on the chamber floor when the Georgia congresswoman said: “You know, we can look back at a time in history where people were told to wear a gold star and they were definitely treated like second-class citizens, so much so that they were put in trains and taken to gas chambers in Nazi Germany. And this is exactly the type of abuse that Nancy Pelosi is talking about."

The comments were quickly condemned by Jewish groups.

"You can never compare health-related restrictions with yellow stars gas chambers and other Nazi atrocities," the American Jewish Congress wrote on Twitter. "Such comparisons demean the Holocaust and contaminate American political speech,"

The group urged Greene to "immediately retract and apologize."

McCarthy’s statement said he was speaking for the entire the House Republican Conference.

“Americans must stand together to defeat anti-Semitism and any attempt to diminish the history of the Holocaust,” the House minority leader said.

McCarthy cited an increase in violence and threats against Jewish people. The Republican leader also baselessly accused Pelosi of ignoring a rise in anti-Semitism in the Democratic Party.

Meanwhile, Greene, a Republican, insisted Tuesday on Twitter that she didn’t compare COVID-19 restrictions to the Holocaust, “only the discrimination against Jews in early Nazi years.”

She then proceeded to make additional similar comparisons in response to news stories.

On the University of Virginia requiring students to be vaccinated for in-person classes, she wrote: “It appears Nazi practices have already begun on our youth. Show your VAX papers or no in person class for you. This is exactly what I was saying about the gold star.”

In response to the supermarket chain Food City allowing vaccinated employees to work without masks — and their name tags receiving a vaccination logo — Greene tweeted, “[J]ust like the Nazi’s forced Jewish people to wear a gold star.”

Greene seemingly responded to McCarthy's condemnation in a Twitter thread Tuesday, baselessly accusing Democrats of fostering antisemitism within their own party and doubling down on her previous comparisons: "Their attempts to shame, ostracize, and brand Americans who choose not to get vaccinated or wear a mask are reminiscent of the great tyrants of history who did the same to those who would not comply."

House Democrats voted in February to strip Greene of her committee assignments over her social media activity and other behavior before taking office in January. Among them, Greene had expressed support for the execution of several prominent Democratic lawmakers in 2018 and 2019, called the Marjory Stoneman Douglas and Sandy Hook school shootings “false flag” planned events, and called David Hogg, a survivor of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, a “coward” after hounding him on the street in Washington, D.C.