Former U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland, a key witness in former President Donald Trump’s first impeachment, is suing ex-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and the federal government over $1.8 million in legal fees he racked up in the 2019 proceedings.

What You Need To Know Former U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland is suing ex-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and the federal government over $1.8 million in legal fees he racked up during Donald Trump's first impeachment



Sondland claims he was denied a government lawyer to prepare for his testimony to two House committees but that Pompeo promised him the government would reimburse him for his legal bills



The ex-ambassador was a key witness in the impeachment trial, testifying that he played a role in the Trump administration’s campaign to pressure Ukraine to announce investigations into Joe Biden and his son Hunter



Sondland claims he incurred such high legal bills because he was denied access to materials and government employees, forcing his legal team “to reconstruct all the materials needed and to prepare for this daunting task” of testifying

In the lawsuit, filed Monday morning in federal court in the District of Columbia, Sondland claims he was denied a government lawyer to prepare for his testimony to two House committees but that Pompeo promised him the government would reimburse him for his legal bills.

After Sondland provided testimony damaging to the Trump administration, Pompeo reneged on that promise, the lawsuit alleges.

Sondland testified during public impeachment hearings on Nov. 20, 2019, that he played a role in the Trump administration’s campaign to pressure Ukraine to announce investigations into then-presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son Hunter in exchange for military aid. Sondland said he acted on orders from Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, which came at the “express direction of the president.”

“I know that members of this committee have frequently framed these complicated issues in the form of a simple question: Was there a quid pro quo?” Sondland said. “The answer is yes.

“Everyone was in the loop. It was no secret,” Sondland testified.

The House impeached Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, but he was acquitted by the Senate. Sondland was fired two days after Trump’s acquittal.

“Ambassador Sondland confirmed he would not resign because he did not do anything improper,” the suit says. “After that, everything changed. Ambassador Sondland did not receive his attorneys’ fees, notwithstanding the promises from the State Department that the attorneys’ fees would be paid.”

Trump attempted to distance himself from Sondland after his testimony, with the former president telling reporters “I hardly know the gentleman.” A month earlier, Trump tweeted that Sondland was “a really good man and great American.”

In his lawsuit, Sondland claims he incurred such high legal bills because he was only given days to prepare for a closed-door deposition and because he was denied access to materials and government employees, forcing his legal team “to reconstruct all the materials needed and to prepare for this daunting task.”

The former ambassador is demanding the U.S. government repay him for his legal costs but adds that, if Pompeo attempts to claim he didn’t have the authority to promise Sondland he would be reimbursed, then the former secretary of state should be held personally liable for misrepresenting his authority and “acting for his own self-serving personal or political reasons.”

A State Department spokesperson declined to comment to Spectrum News on the pending litigation.

The Washington Post reported Monday that the State Department paid $86,040 to Sondland for his legal fees, but that amounts to less than 5% of the costs the former ambassador says he incurred.

A Portland hotel magnate, Sondland donated $1 million to Trump’s inauguration before being named ambassador to the E.U.

This article was updated with additional information.