As president, Joe Biden is fighting for many of the same causes he has championed throughout his career — infrastructure, jobs and wages, education, and tax credits for children and caregivers. But the price tag for those endeavors is much higher now.

In an interview with The New York Times’ David Brooks published Thursday, Biden said that the “circumstances have changed drastically” and that the United States is at “a genuine inflection point in history.”

For decades, Biden has had a reputation for being a moderate Democrat, but some his pursuits since moving into the White House — namely passing the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package and proposing another $4 trillion in spending aimed at improving infrastructure, creating jobs and helping families — have been applauded by progressives.

The president said he believes the country is experiencing a “Fourth Industrial Revolution,” defined by the rise of both information technology and China as a superstate as well as shifts in global competition.

“We’re kind of at a place where the rest of the world is beginning to look to China,” Biden said. “The most devastating comment made after I was elected — it wasn’t so much about me — but it was by the Irish taoiseach (prime minister) saying that ‘Well, America can’t lead. They can’t even get their arms around COVID.”

Biden said failing to adequately invest in research and development over the years is costing America its role as the undisputed world leader. Trying to address that issue incrementally is not the answer, he said.

“The risk is not trying to go big,” the president said. “If we stay small, I don’t know how we change our international status and competitive capacity.”

Biden, however, put distance between himself and progressives.

“The progressives don’t like me because I’m not prepared to take on what I would say and they would say is a socialist agenda,” he said.

Biden explained, for example, that he believes people who take big risks should reap big rewards and that he’s suspicious of generous college debt forgiveness.

“The idea that you go to Penn and you’re paying a total of 70,000 bucks a year and the public should pay for that? I don’t agree,” he said.

And while some on the far left attack capitalism, Biden defends it while also criticizing corporations for focusing too heavily on shareholder value and paying CEOs “320 times” more than their average employees.