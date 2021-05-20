Voters in five Oregon counties this week endorsed an effort to shift the state’s border west, making them Idahoans instead.

What You Need To Know Voters in five Oregon counties Tuesday approved separate ballot initiatives requiring county officials to study or promote joining Idaho.



The grassroots organization Move Oregon’s Border for a Greater Idaho argues that the Beaver State’s eastern and rural counties — as well as a few counties in northern California — align better with conservative Idaho



The group says Oregon’s Democratic governor and Democratic-led Legislature do not need any Republican support to pass their agenda, leaving many of the state’s conservative voters feeling ignored



For the counties to switch states, the Oregon and Idaho legislatures as well as the U.S. Congress would all have to approve

The grassroots organization Move Oregon’s Border for a Greater Idaho argues that the Beaver State’s eastern and southern rural counties — as well as a few counties in northern California — align better with conservative Idaho.

The group says Oregon’s Democratic governor and Democratic-led Legislature do not need any Republican support to pass their agenda, leaving many of the state’s conservative voters feeling ignored on issues such as education, business and taxes.

On Tuesday, voters in Baker, Grant, Lake, Malheur and Sherman counties approved separate ballot initiatives requiring county officials to study or promote joining Idaho. Two other counties — Union and Jefferson — passed similar measures in November.

Tuesday’s referendums included differing wording, but at the heart of all of them was a desire to secede from Oregon and join Idaho.

“This election proves that rural Oregon wants out of Oregon,” Mike McCarter, president of Move Oregon’s Border, said in a statement. “If Oregon really believes in liberal values such as self-determination, the Legislature won’t hold our counties captive against our will. If we’re allowed to vote for which government officials we want, we should be allowed to vote for which government we want as well.”

For the counties to switch states, the Oregon and Idaho legislatures as well as the U.S. Congress would all have to approve.

Idaho Republican Gov. Brad Little has expressed support for the movement.

“I understand why many people want to be Idahoans,” he said in a statement in March. “They’re looking at Idaho fondly because of our strong economy, regulatory atmosphere and our values. … There’s a lot that needs to happen before the border is within the realm of possibility.”

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.

Move Oregon’s Border is seeking to have 22 of the state’s 36 counties join Idaho, which amounts to about 20% of Oregon’s voters but three-quarters of its land mass.