NEW YORK — The state attorney general’s office confirmed Tuesday night that its investigation of the Trump Organization is now a criminal probe, not just a civil one.

"We have informed the Trump Organization that our investigation into the organization is no longer purely civil in nature," said spokesman Fabien Levy. "We are now actively investigating the Trump Organization in a criminal capacity, along with the Manhattan DA. We have no additional comment at this time.”

It’s not clear when the investigation became a criminal probe or if former President Donald Trump is being criminally investigated himself by the AG’s office.

New York Attorney General Letitia James has been looking into whether the Trump Organization misrepresented the value of its assets. James had previously said the probe could change if the office uncovers any criminal conduct.

Trump also faces several lawsuits in New York, including two women who’ve accused him of sexual assault.

Trump is already under criminal investigation by outgoing Manhattan DA Cy Vance, who earlier this year acquired his tax returns, for possible financial crimes.

This is a developing story and will be updated.